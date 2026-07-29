UEFA to hold emergency meeting over FIFA's controversial World Cup investment plans

UEFA has called an emergency meeting after FIFA unveiled plans to allow private investors to buy stakes in its major competitions, sparking fears over football's future governance.

UEFA's 55 member associations will hold an emergency meeting this week to discuss FIFA's controversial proposal to allow private investors to buy stakes in its flagship competitions, raising concerns over the future governance of world football.

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The virtual meeting comes after FIFA unveiled plans to establish a new commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would manage the commercial rights to its major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, Women's World Cup and Club World Cup.

Under the proposal, external investors would be allowed to purchase minority, non-controlling stakes in the new entity. FIFA insists the initiative will unlock billions of dollars for football development worldwide, but UEFA fears it could hand excessive influence over the sport's biggest competitions to private investors.

European football's governing body reacted even before FIFA officially announced the plan, issuing a strongly worded statement describing the proposal as one that had "crossed a line."

The Football Association (FA) is also understood to be unhappy with the process, claiming it was not consulted before FIFA publicly released the proposal shortly after UEFA's statement.

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The emergency meeting is expected to give UEFA's member associations an opportunity to coordinate their response, with reports suggesting that all possible options—including a potential boycott of FIFA competitions—could be discussed.

Although UEFA represents just 55 of FIFA's 211 member associations, it remains home to many of the world's strongest football nations.

Europe dominated the 2026 FIFA World Cup, producing six of the eight quarter-finalists, including eventual champions Spain. European teams also accounted for five quarter-finalists in 2022 and six in 2018.

UEFA believes FIFA's global tournaments would lose significant commercial and sporting value without the participation of Europe's leading national teams.

Critics also fear FIFA's commercial strategy could lead to more frequent World Cups and expanded competitions as the governing body seeks to maximize revenue.

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Such changes would place additional strain on an already congested international football calendar, particularly following the recent expansion of European club competitions.

A senior figure within English football reportedly described FIFA's latest proposal as one of the greatest threats the sport has faced in recent years, comparing its potential impact to the failed European Super League project that collapsed in 2021 following widespread opposition.

FIFA maintains that the proposal is designed to strengthen football worldwide by increasing development funding to more than $10 billion.

The governing body also plans to offer each of its 211 member associations access to an optional $20 million in one-off development funding through the proposed FIFA Fast Forward Programme.

According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the initiative will ensure football's commercial success benefits nations across every continent while supporting infrastructure, grassroots development, coaching, women's football and national teams.

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The latest dispute marks another chapter in the increasingly strained relationship between FIFA and UEFA.

Relations have remained tense since FIFA explored the idea of staging the World Cup every two years in 2021, a proposal strongly opposed by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

More recently, Čeferin boycotted the 2026 FIFA World Cup final following a series of controversial decisions, including the suspension of USA forward Folarin Balogun's one-match ban, which allowed him to feature in the Round of 16 against Belgium.