Adwoa Safo warns brother against disrupting Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral

Sarah Adwoa Safo says the funeral of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka will go ahead as planned despite the ongoing family dispute over the burial arrangements.

Sarah Adwoa Safo says the funeral of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka will go ahead as planned despite the ongoing family dispute over the burial arrangements.

Adwoa Safo warns brother against disrupting Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeralFormer Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has issued a stern warning to her brother, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, urging him not to interfere with the funeral and burial arrangements of their late father, Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Sarah Adwoa Safo has warned her brother, Safo Akofena, not to disrupt their late father’s funeral, insisting the burial has been approved by the Manhyia Palace and will proceed as scheduled.

She alleged that any attempt to interfere with the funeral would breach his bail conditions and disclosed that security agencies have been asked to provide protection at all funeral events.

The warning comes amid an ongoing public dispute within the Safo family over the funeral arrangements for Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

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Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, 28 July, Adwoa Safo maintained that the funeral programme had received approval from the Manhyia Palace and would proceed as planned, with the burial scheduled for Thursday, 30 July, at Gomoa Mpota.

She cautioned that any attempt to disrupt the ceremonies would amount to a breach of the bail conditions imposed on her brother.

She said;

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I want to remind him and his thugs that they are under a bail bond, and that bond is to be of good behaviour

The former legislator extended the warning to all events connected to the funeral, including the main funeral service at Independence Square on 31 July and the thanksgiving service at Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi on 8 August.

She added;

If they have any intention of coming there, or Independence Square on the 31st, or 8th of August in Kumasi at Prempeh Assembly Hall, to cause any mayhem, he should be reminded that he is under bond to be of good behaviour

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Adwoa Safo also revealed that she had contacted the security agencies to ensure adequate protection throughout the funeral period. According to her, the request was made to prevent any potential disturbance during the ceremonies.

She alleged;

We have informed all the law enforcement agencies to provide us with the number of security personnel they can so that he and his thugs cannot come and shoot at me again, and this time, maybe God might not save me again

Her remarks come against the backdrop of a growing public dispute within the Safo family over the funeral arrangements for the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

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While the Kristo Asafo Mission has maintained that it has not received official notification confirming the funeral dates, Adwoa Safo insists all the necessary approvals have been secured and that the programme will go ahead as scheduled.