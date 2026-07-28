Shatta Wale reveals why he and Burna Boy stopped speaking (VIDEO)

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has spoken about the rumour that he had an affair with Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s girlfriend, claiming the allegation was a major reason their once-close relationship fell apart.

Shatta Wale claims a false rumour that he had an affair with Burna Boy’s girlfriend caused a major fallout between the two artistes.

The Ghanaian dancehall star alleged that former associates spread the story to damage his reputation and create tension between him and Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale said the experience changed how he views trust and loyalty, adding that he is now more careful about the people around him.

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The On God hitmaker addressed the issue during an appearance on the Brunch podcast, where he alleged that people within his former circle were behind the rumour. According to Shatta Wale, the false claim was deliberately spread to damage his reputation and create tension between him and Burna Boy.

The Ghanaian musician said Burna Boy was informed about the allegation before he had the chance to explain himself, leading to a breakdown in communication between the two artistes.

Shatta Wale described their former bond as a genuine friendship built on brotherhood rather than just a professional relationship. He recalled supporting Burna Boy and his family during their time in Ghana, including helping them secure accommodation and extending support to Burna Boy’s mother.

Shatta Wale has launched a GH₵100 Shatta Movement Gold Card membership programme, a move that has generated widespread debate among supporters on social media.

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He said the experience changed his approach to relationships, making him more cautious about the people he allows into his inner circle.

According to Shatta Wale, the incident taught him a difficult lesson about trust and loyalty, particularly when dealing with people close to him.

The revelation has sparked conversations among fans on social media, with some expressing support for his claims while others questioned why the issue continues to be discussed years after the friendship between the two musicians ended.

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Burna Boy has not publicly responded to Shatta Wale’s latest comments.