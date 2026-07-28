Adwoa Safo insists late father's funeral will proceed despite family dispute

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and ex-Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has spoken publicly about what she describes as an assassination attempt on her life, alleging that her vehicle came under heavy gunfire during the incident.

Sarah Adwoa Safo has alleged that 48 bullets were fired at her vehicle in what she described as an assassination attempt, but she escaped unharmed and later travelled abroad for medical treatment.

The former Dome-Kwabenya MP has insisted that the funeral of her late father, Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, will take place on 30 July 2026, despite her brother Safo Akofena announcing that the arrangements had been cancelled.

The conflicting positions between Adwoa Safo and her brother have deepened the public family dispute over the final burial rites of the founder of Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobile.

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Speaking in an interview with journalist Saddick Adams on Angel TV on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, Adwoa Safo claimed that 48 bullets were fired at her vehicle. Despite the attack, she said she escaped without injury and later travelled abroad to receive medical treatment.

While reflecting on the alleged incident, the former legislator also addressed the ongoing dispute surrounding the funeral arrangements for her late father, Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group.

Adwoa Safo maintained that the funeral programme she previously announced would go ahead, despite her brother, Safo Akofena, declaring that the arrangements had been cancelled.

She said;

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I am stating categorically that on the 30th, we are going to Gomoa to bury my late father. On the 31st of July, we will come to the Independence Square to hold the funeral service. On the 8th of August, we will go to Kumasi for the thanksgiving service

She further dismissed suggestions that the ceremonies would not take place.

She added;

For anyone who is saying it won't come on, I am saying, with God as my witness, that He should give all of us strength and life and that on Thursday, 30 July, the burial will happen

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According to Adwoa Safo, her decision is based on reasons she believes are justified, urging the public to assess whether her position is reasonable.

During the interview, she also criticised the role played by some family members, including Safo Akofena, in preparations for both the 40-day observation and the final funeral rites. She rejected allegations that she had unilaterally taken charge of the burial arrangements without consulting the rest of the family.

Her comments come just a day after Safo Akofena announced at a press conference that the previously publicised funeral dates had been withdrawn, stating that no official burial timetable had been approved.

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