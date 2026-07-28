Advertisement

Adwoa Safo insists late father's funeral will proceed despite family dispute

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:17 - 28 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and ex-Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has spoken publicly about what she describes as an assassination attempt on her life, alleging that her vehicle came under heavy gunfire during the incident.
Advertisement

  • Sarah Adwoa Safo has alleged that 48 bullets were fired at her vehicle in what she described as an assassination attempt, but she escaped unharmed and later travelled abroad for medical treatment.

  • The former Dome-Kwabenya MP has insisted that the funeral of her late father, Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, will take place on 30 July 2026, despite her brother Safo Akofena announcing that the arrangements had been cancelled.

  • The conflicting positions between Adwoa Safo and her brother have deepened the public family dispute over the final burial rites of the founder of Kristo Asafo Mission and Kantanka Automobile.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with journalist Saddick Adams on Angel TV on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, Adwoa Safo claimed that 48 bullets were fired at her vehicle. Despite the attack, she said she escaped without injury and later travelled abroad to receive medical treatment.

While reflecting on the alleged incident, the former legislator also addressed the ongoing dispute surrounding the funeral arrangements for her late father, Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group.

Adwoa Safo maintained that the funeral programme she previously announced would go ahead, despite her brother, Safo Akofena, declaring that the arrangements had been cancelled.

She said;

Advertisement

READ MORE: Asantehene destools longest-serving paramount chief after alleged breach of Asante traditions

I am stating categorically that on the 30th, we are going to Gomoa to bury my late father. On the 31st of July, we will come to the Independence Square to hold the funeral service. On the 8th of August, we will go to Kumasi for the thanksgiving service

She further dismissed suggestions that the ceremonies would not take place.

She added;

For anyone who is saying it won't come on, I am saying, with God as my witness, that He should give all of us strength and life and that on Thursday, 30 July, the burial will happen
Advertisement

READ MORE: Endurance Grand lands Hollywood role alongside Viola Davis and Damson Idris in Children of Blood and Bone

According to Adwoa Safo, her decision is based on reasons she believes are justified, urging the public to assess whether her position is reasonable.

During the interview, she also criticised the role played by some family members, including Safo Akofena, in preparations for both the 40-day observation and the final funeral rites. She rejected allegations that she had unilaterally taken charge of the burial arrangements without consulting the rest of the family.

Her comments come just a day after Safo Akofena announced at a press conference that the previously publicised funeral dates had been withdrawn, stating that no official burial timetable had been approved.

READ MORE: Everything to know about ‘Infused noodles’ as drug abuse takes a dangerous new twist in Ghana

Advertisement

The conflicting announcements have intensified the public disagreement within the family over the burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Despite the ongoing dispute and her claims of surviving an alleged attack on her life, Adwoa Safo has insisted she will not abandon the funeral plans she announced.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
A picture of Kaneshie public transport 'trotro' station in Accra. Source: ghana.for91days.com
News
28.07.2026
Relief for Ghanaians as GPRTU suspends proposed 30% fare increment
Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/ShattaWale]
Entertainment
28.07.2026
Shatta Wale reveals why he and Burna Boy stopped speaking (VIDEO)
Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon
News
28.07.2026
Wontumi apologises to Mahama and First Lady, appeals for presidential pardon
10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings
News
28.07.2026
10 countries with the weakest passports in Africa in 2026, according to the latest rankings
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Entertainment
28.07.2026
Adwoa Safo insists late father's funeral will proceed despite family dispute
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
News
28.07.2026
3 African countries that have never borrowed from the IMF; see list