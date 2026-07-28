Endurance Grand lands Hollywood role alongside Viola Davis and Damson Idris in Children of Blood and Bone

Ghanaians celebrate as Endurance Grand lands role in Hollywood's Children of Blood and BoneGhanaian dancer and actress Endurance Grand has earned widespread praise from fans after appearing in newly released footage from the upcoming Hollywood fantasy epic Children of Blood and Bone.

Ghanaian dancer and actress Endurance Grand has been spotted in newly released footage from Hollywood's Children of Blood and Bone, exciting fans across the country.

The fantasy film features an all-star cast, including Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Damson Idris, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Amandla Stenberg.

The appearance marks another major milestone for Endurance Grand, following her acclaimed acting debut in The Fisherman, with the film set for release on 15 January 2027.

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The sighting has sparked excitement on social media, with many Ghanaians applauding the entertainer for securing a role in one of the most highly anticipated international films set for release in 2027.

Although Endurance is widely recognised for her dancing career, she has steadily built her acting portfolio. She made her screen debut in the critically acclaimed short film The Fisherman, portraying the character Shasha.

Directed by Zoey Martinson, The Fisherman received international recognition after winning Best Director and Best Narrative Feature at the 2025 American Black Film Festival. The film also attracted packed audiences during its Ghanaian premiere at Silverbird Cinemas.

Endurance Grand

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Endurance is now taking another significant step onto the global stage with her appearance in Children of Blood and Bone, a Hollywood adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling fantasy novel.

The film boasts an impressive cast featuring Viola Davis, Damson Idris, Idris Elba, Regina King, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Amandla Stenberg.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on 15 January 2027.

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Endurance's inclusion in the blockbuster has been hailed by many Ghanaians as another milestone for the country's creative industry, with fans expressing optimism that her role will further elevate Ghana's presence in global cinema.