USA: Defender Sidny Lopes Cabral (13) of Cape Verde strikes a penalty kick in Overtime during the World Cup Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde at Miami Stadium.

USA: Defender Sidny Lopes Cabral (13) of Cape Verde strikes a penalty kick in Overtime during the World Cup Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde at Miami Stadium.

Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral beats Messi and Mbappe to win World Cup Goal of the Tournament

Cape Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral beat Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal of the Tournament award with a stunning strike.

Cape Verde defender Sidny Lopes Cabral has been crowned the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Hyundai Goal of the Tournament, edging football icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé after fans voted his sensational strike against Argentina as the competition's best goal.

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The spectacular effort, scored in Cape Verde's Round of 32 clash against eventual finalists Argentina, became one of the defining moments of the tournament and secured Lopes Cabral a place among football's elite.

Messi and Mbappé miss out on another World Cup honour

The award is another disappointment for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, who also fell short in the race for the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball after Spain's victory over Argentina in the July 19 final, with Spain midfielder Rodri taking home the prestigious individual prize.

Both superstars produced unforgettable moments throughout the tournament.

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Messi thrilled fans with several breathtaking goals, including a sublime first-time finish against Cape Verde and another instinctive strike against Egypt that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Mbappé, meanwhile, claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals, producing several moments of brilliance during the World Cup in North America. Both players remain leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Sidny Lopes Cabral's stunning strike earns global recognition

The goal that stole your hearts all the way to the top. 💙⚽️

Sidny Lopes Cabral is your Hyundai Goal of the Tournament winner at the FIFA World Cup 2026! 🌟#FIFAWorldCup #Hyundai #HGOTT #HyundaiGOTT2026 @Hyundai_Global pic.twitter.com/jeZ7kqI1CG — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 27, 2026

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Lopes Cabral's thunderous effort against Argentina captured the imagination of football fans worldwide and was voted the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament, finishing ahead of spectacular strikes from Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov and Haiti's Wilson Isidor.

The Cape Verde international joins an illustrious list of previous winners that includes Maxi Rodríguez, Diego Forlán, James Rodríguez, Benjamin Pavard, and Richarlison.

Reflecting on his unforgettable goal, Lopes Cabral said:

“I hope I get some pictures standing next to Messi.”

Describing the moment he decided to shoot, he added:

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“The moment I dribbled past my opponent, I saw an opening and thought, ‘Let’s have a go’. I shoot well with both feet. I saw the space and was eyeing the top corner. I aimed there and struck the ball really well.

“When I looked up and saw it heading for that top corner, I thought, ‘What the hell did I just do? 'I couldn’t believe it. I looked at my teammates – everyone was screaming, hands on their heads, overjoyed.

“I started running without thinking. Then it hit me that I’d scored a spectacular goal in the World Cup. Everybody dreams of just scoring in the World Cup, but to score in this way, at such a big stage against such a big team, was amazing. I was really happy.”

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Emotional celebration after unforgettable World Cup moment

Although Cape Verde narrowly lost the thrilling Round of 32 encounter 3-2, Lopes Cabral's goal created one of the tournament's most emotional scenes.

The 65,000 spectators inside Miami Stadium erupted as the defender celebrated wildly, while his family experienced overwhelming emotions in the stands.

Recalling the touching moment, he said:

“Before the game, I’d told my mom and my girlfriend that if I scored, I’d run over to them. When I got there, I saw my mum crying; she hadn't even realised I was right there. Everyone was busy tending to her because she had fainted when I scored!”

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Marcelo's message leaves the Cape Verde star speechless.

The award became even more special after Brazilian football legend Marcelo personally congratulated Lopes Cabral.

The 23-year-old revealed:

“After the game, I got a message from Marcelo. He’s one of my biggest idols. I always admired him. He’s a left-back, plays with both feet, and has great technique.

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“He told me he voted for my goal as the best of the tournament! I replied, ‘Thank you so much! I don't know how to thank you. I’m so excited and honoured that you saw me play.’ And he said, ‘It was a pleasure watching you play; you’re really good.’ I was just like, ‘My word! 'I couldn't believe it when I got his message.”

Lopes Cabral's rise has been nothing short of remarkable