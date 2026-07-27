Tanzania beat South Africa to kick off WAFCON 2026 with a historic Group B victory | Photo via CAF

Tanzania beat South Africa to kick off WAFCON 2026 with a historic Group B victory | Photo via CAF

Tanzania beat South Africa to kick off WAFCON 2026 with a historic Group B victory

Tanzania stunned South Africa 2-1 in their WAFCON 2026 Group B opener as late substitute Hasnath Ubamba scored the winner to seal a historic victory in Casablanca.

Tanzania made a dream start to their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2026 campaign after securing a memorable 2-1 victory over defending former champions South Africa in their Group B opener at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Monday.

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The impressive result marks one of Tanzania's biggest wins in the history of the competition, earning the East Africans three crucial points in a fiercely contested encounter.

This was the second consecutive WAFCON tournament in which Tanzania and South Africa were drawn together in the same group and their third meeting overall at the continental finals.

Having lost the first meeting and drawn the second, Tanzania entered the clash determined to finally overcome Banyana Banyana.

They nearly made the perfect start in the 13th minute when captain Opa Tukumbuke pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area, but South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini reacted quickly to keep the scores level.

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Just two minutes later, South Africa survived another scare after Lebohang Ramalepe's looping back-header almost found its way into her own net before Dlamini recovered in time.

Banyana Banyana gradually settled into the game and almost took the lead in the 17th minute when Thembi Kgatlana cleverly set up Hildah Magaia, whose effort narrowly cleared the crossbar.

South Africa continued to pile on the pressure, with Karabo Dhlamini striking the woodwork midway through the first half with a powerful long-range effort.

Despite South Africa's dominance, Tanzania struck first in the 37th minute through Diana Msewa, who beat Bongeka Gamede before calmly finishing past Dlamini at the near post to give her side a deserved lead.

Kgatlana nearly restored parity during first-half stoppage time, but Tanzanian goalkeeper Najiati Idrisa produced a superb save from close range.

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However, South Africa eventually found their equaliser moments later when Bambanani Mbane reacted quickest to Idrisa's save, heading home to make it 1-1 before halftime.

South Africa almost completed the comeback immediately after the restart, but Refiloe Jane was unable to convert a promising opportunity.

As the match looked destined for a draw, Tanzania found the decisive breakthrough in the 86th minute.

Substitute Hasnath Ubamba showed remarkable composure inside the penalty area, turning her defender before firing a low finish beyond Dlamini to hand Tanzania a historic 2-1 victory.

The victory lifts Tanzania to an excellent start in Group B, boosting their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

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