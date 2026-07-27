Ghana, South Africa lose as Colombia closes 14 embassies and opens one in Nigeria

Ghana, South Africa lose as Colombia closes 14 embassies and opens one in Nigeria

Ghana, South Africa lose as Colombia closes 14 embassies and opens one in Nigeria

Ghana and South Africa are among 14 countries where Colombia plans to close its embassies as President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella prepares to take office on August 7, in a major overhaul of the country's diplomatic network.

Colombia to close 14 embassies: Ghana, South Africa and 12 other countries will lose Colombian diplomatic missions under President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella's planned foreign policy overhaul.

Nigeria gains new diplomatic mission: While existing embassies in Ghana and South Africa will be shut, Colombia plans to establish a new embassy in Nigeria as part of its revised global diplomatic strategy.

Closures linked to cost-cutting: The incoming Colombian government says the move is aimed at reducing expenses, modernising the foreign ministry and improving the efficiency of its international operations.

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The move, which will also affect countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America, forms part of the incoming administration's plan to reduce government spending and reshape Colombia's foreign policy.

Also Read: US to cut visa processing centres in Africa from nearly 50 to 20 under new immigration measures

Full list of countries affected

Credit: Ricardo Ricote, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia.

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According to Colombian media reports, the embassies scheduled for closure are located in:

Ghana South Africa Algeria Azerbaijan Barbados Cuba Czech Republic Ethiopia Haiti Hungary Malaysia Nicaragua Romania Senegal

Also Read: Ghana and Colombia sign agreement to connect Tema and Cartagena ports to boost trade

President-elect de la Espriella has also confirmed that his administration will halt plans to open a Colombian embassy in Palestine, a project initiated under outgoing President Gustavo Petro.

For Ghana, the decision means Colombia will no longer have a resident diplomatic mission in Accra, at least for the foreseeable future.

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The incoming government says the closures are part of an austerity programme aimed at reducing costs and making the foreign ministry more efficient.

Despite the closures, Colombian officials insist the move does not amount to a complete break in diplomatic relations with most of the affected countries, including Ghana and South Africa. Instead, Colombian citizens in those countries will receive consular services through embassies in neighbouring or regional countries.

The only exceptions are Cuba and Nicaragua, where the incoming administration says it will no longer maintain diplomatic representation.

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Cuba and Nicaragua face tougher stance

Abelardo de la Espriella addresses his supporters on Sunday after learning the results of the preliminary count of the second round. Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images

The planned closure of Colombia's embassies in Havana and Managua has attracted particular attention because of the incoming government's strong criticism of both countries.

Foreign minister-designate Omar Bula Escobar said the new administration intends to minimise contact with Cuba's Communist Party, arguing that maintaining embassies in countries it considers dictatorships sends the wrong message.

Speaking to Colombian broadcasters Noticias Caracol and Noticias RCN, Bula said Colombia would not maintain embassies in either Cuba or Nicaragua because both governments had, in his view, operated as dictatorships for many years.

He added that while some form of diplomatic communication could continue through mechanisms such as a chargé d'affaires, Colombia would not maintain full diplomatic missions in either country.

Neither the Cuban nor the Nicaraguan government had publicly responded to the announcement at the time of writing.

Venezuela, US and Israel

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While adopting a tougher approach towards Cuba and Nicaragua, the incoming administration intends to maintain close relations with neighbouring Venezuela.

Bula said Colombia sees opportunities to support Venezuela's stabilisation, economic recovery and eventual democratic transition.

At the same time, the new government plans to restore diplomatic relations with both the United States and Israel. Colombia cut ties with Israel in May 2024 under President Petro.

Also Read: Russian Embassy acknowledges reports on alleged secret recording of Ghanaian women

The incoming administration says decrees restoring relations with both countries will be signed on August 7, the day de la Espriella is sworn into office.

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The president-elect has also announced plans to reopen Colombia's embassy in Israel and establish a new embassy in Nigeria, even as missions in Ghana and 13 other countries are closed.

Also Read: Here are 5 countries where employees pay the lowest tax on their salaries

Foreign policy overhaul

Abelardo de la Espriella. Image via justiceforcolombia.org

Bula said the new foreign ministry would be guided by three priorities: modernisation, professionalisation and austerity.

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He said the ministry would adopt a more business-oriented approach, with greater emphasis on economic and technological diplomacy while ensuring public funds spent on international engagement deliver measurable results.

De la Espriella, a right-wing politician who won Colombia's presidential election in June, will succeed Gustavo Petro when he assumes office on August 7.