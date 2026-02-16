Advertisement

Russian Embassy acknowledges reports on alleged secret recording of Ghanaian women

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:39 - 16 February 2026
The Russian Embassy in Ghana says it has “taken note” of media reports alleging that a supposed Russian citizen secretly recorded sexual encounters with Ghanaian women without consent. Ghanaian authorities have condemned the act and initiated processes to pursue accountability under the country’s cybersecurity laws.
The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ghana has publicly acknowledged media reports about the alleged involvement of a supposed Russian national in sexual activities with Ghanaian women and recording them without consent, the mission said in a statement shared on social media.

In its message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, 16 February 2026, the embassy said it had “taken note of the reports in the Ghanaian media on the alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recorded those acts without consent.”

The statement did not confirm the identity or nationality of the man involved, nor did it disclose whether the embassy had independently verified the claims or formally engaged Ghanaian authorities on the matter.

The embassy’s acknowledgment follows days of intense public debate and outrage on Ghanaian social media after viral clips allegedly showing a foreign man recording intimate encounters with women without their knowledge circulated online.

According to various reports, the videos featured a man believed to be a Russian national dubbed “Yaytseslav” or Vyacheslav Trahov, a self‑described pick‑up artist and online blogger who allegedly used concealed recording devices such as sophisticated camera‑equipped sunglasses to secretly film sexual encounters with multiple women.

The footage was reportedly shared on social media platforms like TikTok and on private channels, triggering concern among citizens about privacy violations and digital exploitation.Ghanaian authorities have taken the allegations seriously.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection condemned the reported conduct, describing the non‑consensual recording and circulation of intimate content as a violation of dignity and privacy and criminal under Ghanaian law.

The Ministry noted that the suspect may have already left the country but stressed that this “does not reduce the seriousness of the alleged conduct or the State’s responsibility to pursue accountability.”

Separately, the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, said the government has started proceedings to request the extradition of the alleged Russian national so he can face justice under Ghanaian law.

The Minister has summoned the Russian ambassador to discuss the matter and pressed for cooperation with international police agencies including Interpol.

Under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), recording or sharing intimate images without full consent is a criminal offence that can attract severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences if the allegations are proven in court.

The allegation has triggered widespread public debate on Ghanaian social media, with many condemning the behaviour as a breach of trust and digital privacy. 

