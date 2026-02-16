Africa’s 11 Most Followed Travel Vloggers on YouTube

From South Africa to Somalia, these top African travel YouTubers are capturing millions of viewers with authentic stories, bold adventures and inspiring journeys across the continent and beyond.

From the bustling streets of Lagos to the ancient alleyways of Addis Ababa and the sun-drenched coastlines of Mombasa, a new generation of African travel vloggers is reshaping how the world sees the continent.

Armed with cameras, curiosity and charisma, these digital storytellers are not only chasing adventure, they are building global audiences in the process.

Here’s a look at Africa’s most followed travel creators on YouTube right now.

1. Kurt Caz – 4.06 million subscribers

Leading the pack is South Africa’s Kurt Caz, whose raw, immersive style has earned him over four million subscribers. Known for venturing into misunderstood or lesser-explored communities, he brings viewers face-to-face with everyday life across Africa, Latin America and beyond. His unfiltered approach and fearless curiosity have made him one of the continent’s biggest digital exports.

2. Wode Maya – 1.96 million subscribers

Ghana’s Wode Maya has built a powerful brand around telling positive African stories. With nearly two million followers, he champions African entrepreneurship, innovation and culture, often spotlighting young business owners and changemakers. His infectious energy and Pan-African message have earned him admiration across the diaspora.

3. Abel Birhanu – 1.94 million subscribers

Ethiopia’s Abel Birhanu combines commentary, culture and travel, creating content that resonates strongly with local and international audiences. His channel blends exploration with sharp social insights, making him one of East Africa’s most influential digital voices.

4. Tayo Aina – 1.26 million subscribers

Tayo Aina has carved a niche in lifestyle and real-estate travel content. From luxury apartments in Lagos to city guides across Africa and the Middle East, his polished visuals and in-depth storytelling have attracted over a million subscribers eager for aspirational yet relatable content.

5. Shank Comics – 906,000 subscribers

Although widely known for comedy, Shank Comics’ travel content and global collaborations have expanded his reach significantly. His humour-infused explorations offer a refreshing twist on traditional vlogging.

6. Steven Ndukwu – 728,000 subscribers

Steven Ndukwu focuses on business, cost-of-living comparisons and economic opportunities across African cities. His practical, research-driven travel content appeals to entrepreneurs and investors looking at Africa’s emerging markets.

7. Marwa – 582,000 subscribers

Kenya’s Marwa has travelled extensively across Africa and Latin America, documenting cultures with an easygoing and conversational style that resonates with young viewers.

8. Dee Mwango – 473,000 subscribers

Dee Mwango’s channel highlights African lifestyles, relationships and diaspora experiences, offering a modern lens on identity and migration.

9. Miss Trudy – 469,000 subscribers

Miss Trudy continues to amplify African narratives through vibrant travel diaries that celebrate culture, food and everyday resilience across the continent.

10. Jahnny – 464,000 subscribers

Jahnny’s growing platform showcases Ethiopian culture and international travel, blending humour with social commentary.

11. Geedi Sahan – 452,000 subscribers

Representing Somalia on the list, Geedi Sahan is steadily building a loyal audience through culturally rich travel stories and community-focused content.

Together, these creators command millions of subscribers and hundreds of millions of views. More importantly, they are shifting narratives, presenting Africa not as a monolith, but as a mosaic of innovation, culture, opportunity and adventure.

In an era where perception travels at the speed of a click, Africa’s travel vloggers are ensuring the continent tells its own story, one upload at a time.