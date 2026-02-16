2025/26 Police, Fire, Prisons, Immigration Recruitment: How to Smoothly Pass Your Aptitude Test

Preparing for the 2025/26 Police, Fire, Prisons and Immigration recruitment? Discover proven tips to pass the aptitude test, including maths, English, general knowledge and current affairs preparation strategies for Ghana’s security services.

Ghana’s 2025/26 security services recruitment exercise presents a major opportunity for thousands of young Ghanaians seeking careers in the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana Immigration Service. However, for many applicants, the aptitude test remains the most decisive stage of the process. Year after year, otherwise qualified candidates fall short, not due to lack of intelligence, but because they underestimate the level of preparation required. Here is how to approach the test strategically and improve your chances of success.

Understanding the Aptitude Test

While each service sets its own assessment, aptitude tests generally consist of multiple-choice questions completed within a limited time frame, often between 90 and 120 minutes. The questions commonly cover: Mathematics

English language

General knowledge

Current affairs

Logical or abstract reasoning The test typically seeks to assess numerical ability, comprehension skills, reasoning capacity and awareness of national and global developments. Although exact formats may vary from year to year, past recruitment exercises show similarities across the services.

Subject Areas Often Emphasised

Mathematics

Different services tend to emphasise particular areas: Police Service: Basic law enforcement knowledge, governance, Ghana’s history and civic structure.

Immigration Service: Geography, international relations, ECOWAS protocols and border management concepts.

Fire Service: Basic science, safety principles and emergency response fundamentals.

Prisons Service: Correctional systems, rehabilitation concepts and social issues.

Applicants are advised to treat these as guide areas rather than fixed exam blueprints.

Start Early and Study Consistently

One of the most common mistakes candidates make is beginning preparation too late. Starting at least three (3) months before the test provides a realistic preparation window. Consistency is more effective than last-minute cramming. Studying thirty (30) to sixty (60) minutes daily builds stronger retention than marathon sessions days before the exam. Past questions remain one of the most valuable preparation tools. They help candidates understand recurring patterns and question styles.

Master the Core Subjects

Mathematics

Mathematics often eliminates more candidates than any other section. Focus on: Percentages and ratios

Fractions and decimals

Simple algebra

Basic geometry

Speed, distance and time calculations Practice mental arithmetic regularly to improve speed under timed conditions.

English Language

The English section usually includes comprehension passages, grammar questions, vocabulary and sentence correction. Daily reading of reputable newspapers improves both comprehension speed and current affairs knowledge. Pay attention to subject-verb agreement, tense consistency and proper word usage.

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Questions frequently test knowledge of Ghana’s: Sixteen (16) regions and their capitals

Political structure

National symbols

Key constitutional offices

Independence year, 1957 Current affairs preparation should include major policy announcements, cabinet appointments, economic developments and significant national events. Immigration applicants should also follow key international developments and ECOWAS matters.

Practise Under Timed Conditions

Simulating exam conditions builds confidence and time management skills. If you have 100 questions in 90 minutes, you have less than one (1) minute per question. Learning to move on from difficult questions can preserve valuable time.

Physical and Mental Readiness

The aptitude test is only one stage of recruitment. Physical screening and interviews follow. Maintain regular exercise, adequate sleep and balanced nutrition throughout your preparation period.

Exam Day Strategy

Arrive early at the venue with all required documentation. Read instructions carefully before attempting questions. Answer the questions you are confident about first, then return to challenging ones. For multiple-choice questions, eliminate clearly incorrect options to increase your chances when unsure.

Conclusion