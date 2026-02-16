'Our industry Is artiste-led; and that’s why we’re not moving forward' — Bullgod

Bullgod argues that repeated clashes between artistes and record labels are weakening investor trust and slowing Ghana’s progress on the global music stage.

Veteran artiste manager and entertainment commentator Bullgod has cautioned that persistent public disputes between musicians and investors are discouraging much-needed financial backing in Ghana’s music sector.

Speaking on the Gentlemen and Gentlemen podcast, Bullgod weighed in on the ongoing rift between Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and his former record label, Ground Up Chale. He argued that the structure of Ghana’s music industry is fundamentally flawed, describing it as “artiste-led” rather than supported by strong professional systems and legal expertise.

He said;

It’s sad because our industry is an artiste-led industry. It shouldn’t be so. It should be a people-led industry. Now we are in this debacle because many lawyers don’t even understand our space. They’ll just throw common law about, but it’s a specialised place. This is what happens, and that is why we will not move forward as a nation,

According to Bullgod, the absence of investor confidence is one of the major reasons Ghana’s leading acts struggle to expand internationally. He referenced top-tier artistes including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Samini, suggesting that inadequate large-scale investment continues to limit their global reach.

He questioned;

That is why Shatta, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Samini, these top people, are struggling to break the market out there because who will make that investment? Who? Nobody. Because if the investor is vilified and made to look like a criminal, who will do that?

He further contended that high-profile disputes within the industry have eroded trust among potential financiers.

He added;

There are a lot of people, the RNAQs, the Ibrahim Mahamas, the Despites. These people can do that. But why should they when they see all these things happening? The artistes will always come and play the victim because they have the platform for people to buy into their story. So it’s easy for the public to gravitate towards the artiste’s side, and they end up always killing investor confidence

The disagreement between Kwesi Arthur and Ground Up Chale reportedly began in late January, when the rapper accused his former management of demanding excessive fees for him to use his own images and of maintaining control over aspects of his music and brand long after their professional relationship had ended.

The claims quickly gained momentum online under the hashtag #FreeKwesiArthur, igniting broader conversations about contractual fairness and artistes’ rights within Ghana’s music business.

The matter has since escalated into legal proceedings, with Ground Up Chale reportedly filing a lawsuit against the rapper over alleged defamation and seeking significant damages.