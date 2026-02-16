Prophet Opambour reacts to viral videos involving Ghanaian women and alleged Russian man

Prophet Opambour weighs in on the trending controversy, urging personal responsibility while addressing the wider debate sparked across social media.

The founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, has commented publicly on circulating videos involving several Ghanaian women and a man believed to be Russian, who allegedly enticed them to his hotel room and secretly filmed intimate encounters.

In vedio sighted online on 16 February 2026, the cleric, widely known as Prophet Opambour, addressed the controversy during a televised sermon. He criticised the conduct of the women featured in the clips, arguing that their actions reflected a lack of self-respect.

He stated;

They can’t embarrass Ghana or John Mahama’s reputation. They have embarrassed themselves. Their families are not part of it. Also, the tribe they come from is not part of this embarrassment

According to the preacher, the women’s behaviour should not be seen as a stain on the nation’s image but rather as a personal failing. He further suggested that proper guidance and upbringing might have prevented the incident.

He added;

If they had good advice, they wouldn’t have engaged in such a foolish act. Are they women or animals? Any woman who finds it interesting to talk about sexual activity is very easy to sleep with

The controversy centres on a man identified online as Yaytseslav, who claims to be Russian. He began trending in Ghana on 12 February 2026 after videos showing his interactions with several Ghanaian women surfaced on social media.

A number of the clips reportedly show him in the vicinity of the Accra Mall, where he was seen engaging women in conversation during public outings.

Reports allege that he later invited some of the women to his apartment, where he is said to have recorded their conversations and private moments using Meta smart glasses without their consent, subsequently sharing the material online.

The video of Prophet Opambour’s remarks is available below.

