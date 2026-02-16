Advertisement

Efya Nokturnal and Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas tie the knot in private ceremony

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:48 - 16 February 2026
Glowing and graceful, Efya celebrates love and new beginnings as she ties the knot with Tomi Thomas
Award-winning Ghanaian vocalist Efya is said to have exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held on 14 February 2026. Clips from the private celebration quickly spread across social media, with guests capturing moments of the singer gently cradling her baby bump, a detail that instantly set the internet alight.

Born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, the 38-year-old performer marked the new chapter of her life with an elegant gathering attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry. The occasion, though discreet, carried an air of grandeur.

Glowing with excitement as she awaits her first child, the bride appeared at the reception in a tastefully tailored ensemble that accentuated her pregnancy beautifully. Later, she changed into a bespoke white gown that fell effortlessly against her silhouette, complemented by delicately crafted heels that added refinement to her look.

Her appearance was completed with impeccably applied make-up that highlighted her features and a sleek frontal lace hairstyle that flowed gracefully over her shoulders. The atmosphere at the reception was both celebratory and sophisticated, as fellow artistes and close companions assembled to honour the couple’s union.

Efya’s husband, Tomi Thomas, is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter and stage performer recognised for fusing Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop and dancehall elements. He initially gained attention as a member of the Nigerian music collective Loud On Sound (LOS) before embarking on a solo path. In 2014, he introduced his debut EP, Patience, followed by a succession of singles that strengthened his reputation across Africa and beyond.

Thomas’s repertoire stretches across soul, reggae, jazz and Afrobeat. Through collaborations within Nigeria’s alternative and mainstream music circles, he has continually refined his artistry, establishing himself as a distinctive and innovative voice in modern African music.

