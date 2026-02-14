High Court grants Daddy Lumba’s family leave to seek injunction over planned ‘second funeral’

High Court allows Daddy Lumba’s family to file an injunction application to halt an unauthorised “Celebration of Life” event.

An Accra High Court has granted the family of late Highlife icon Daddy Lumba permission to file an application for an injunction to halt a planned “second funeral” in his honour.

The legal move is being spearheaded by the family’s Abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu, who is seeking to restrain Evangelist Papa Shee, Akosua Serwaa and other organisers from proceeding with a two-day “Celebration of Life” event scheduled for 28 and 29 March 2026.

The development was confirmed on 13 February 2026 by Dominic Kwadwo Osei of Baba Jamal and Associates, one of the lawyers representing the Lumba family.

According to Mr Osei, the court has granted the family leave to initiate the necessary legal processes, with the substantive injunction application expected to be filed next week.

The court granted us leave to file the necessary processes for an application for an injunction. There is an intent to file an application for an injunction. The reasons will be fully itemised in our application… next week.

As reported by nkonkonsa.com, the planned March programme follows the official funeral of the celebrated musician, which was held on 13 December 2025 and organised by the family under the leadership of the Abusuapanin.

Although the organisers of the upcoming event have described it as a commemorative celebration, the family considers it an unauthorised second funeral, prompting the decision to seek court intervention.

Lawyers for the family say they are confident in their case but acknowledge that the final determination rests with the court.

We will do everything in our power as lawyers to convince the court, but the final decision to grant or not to grant the injunction lies with the court.

The case is expected to attract widespread public attention given Daddy Lumba’s immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry and the deep emotional connection many fans continue to have with his legacy.