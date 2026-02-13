‘Some Ghanaian men don't use condoms because the sizes are too small for them’ - AIDS Commission

Ghana marks International Condom Day as the Ghana AIDS Commission addresses claims that condom sizes in the system are too small for some men.

The Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission Dr. Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong has revealed that concerns over condom sizes are among the reasons some Ghanaian men avoid using them, a situation he says the Commission is determined to address as part of a renewed prevention strategy.

Speaking on Joy News ahead of International Condom Day on 13 February, the Commission’s boss disclosed that feedback gathered over time indicates that some men believe condoms available within the public health system are too small for them.

We get to know that there were some times that there were condoms in the system; they said they were smaller for Ghanaian men. Ghanaian men are quite endowed in one way or the other, so we will leave it like that.

According to him, such perceptions whether based on fact or belief can discourage consistent and proper condom use, thereby undermining national efforts to reduce new HIV infections and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

He explained that the next phase of Ghana’s condom strategy will go beyond simple distribution and focus on understanding the behavioural and practical reasons why men are not using condoms correctly or consistently.

If we need to bump up our condom use, the next condom strategy will look at the reasons why men are not using condoms that well and properly, so that we can also develop and get condoms that are more friendly to the Ghanaian use

International Condom Day Launch

condom

For the first time, Ghana officially observe International Condom Day on 13 February, an initiative aimed at intensifying public education and normalising condom use.

The Ghana AIDS Commission is leading the campaign in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which is entering Ghana for the first time.

The event will include a public launch and free condom distribution as part of efforts to increase awareness and accessibility.

Thirteenth of February has always been World Condom Day and in fact for the first time Ghana is observing it. This is where we bring the awareness to the use of condoms.

He described the initiative as part of a broader strategy to ensure that people are aware not only of the availability of condoms but also of the importance of using them consistently and correctly.

The Commission believes that improving condom uptake requires tackling both physical and psychological barriers. While supply and accessibility remain important, addressing concerns around comfort, size and user experience could significantly influence usage rates.

The renewed strategy signals a shift towards a more user-centred approach, one that listens to feedback and adapts interventions to suit the realities on the ground.