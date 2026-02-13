Advertisement

Don’t offer sex as a gift on Valentine’s Day; give chocolate instead — Minister for Youth

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:41 - 13 February 2026
The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment urges young people to celebrate Valentine’s Day responsibly, warning against substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and rising HIV infections among the youth.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment is shifting the narrative from romance to responsibility, calling on young people to use the occasion as a moment of reflection, self-worth and purposeful living.

In a statement ahead of the annual celebration, the Ministry extended warm wishes to the youth of Ghana but emphasised that the day should go beyond gifts and social media displays. Instead, it should serve as a reminder of the importance of discipline, self-respect and long-term decision-making

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment expressed concern about the growing social pressures associated with Valentine’s Day, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

He warned that the normalisation of substance abuse, including drug and alcohol use during celebrations, poses serious risks to young people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

According to the Minister, the rising cases of teenage pregnancies and increasing HIV infections among the youth highlight the urgent need for a cultural shift in how the day is observed.

Valentine’s Day should be a celebration of love that builds, not destroys. Our young people must understand that true love begins with self-respect and wise choices. Protecting your health and future is the greatest gift you can give yourself.

Rather than focusing on risky behaviours, the Minister encouraged the youth to express affection in healthy and creative ways, including acts of kindness, meaningful conversations and thoughtful gestures that do not compromise their future ambitions.

He further stressed that empowerment is not only about economic opportunities but also about making responsible life decisions.

Let us use this day to affirm our dedication to living responsibly, supporting one another, and building a generation that is strong, disciplined and ready to lead Ghana into greatness. Let us also distinguish this day as a day free of substance abuse including alcohol, let us remember not to offer sex as a gift on this day but offer chocolate to a loved one.

The Ministry also appealed to parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders to actively engage young people during this period. It described Valentine’s Day as a critical moment when guidance and open conversations about values, health and personal responsibility are especially needed.

As the nation prepares for the celebration, the Ministry is positioning the day not merely as a romantic tradition, but as an opportunity for national reflection on youth development, wellbeing and the collective responsibility to safeguard the future of Ghana’s next generation.

