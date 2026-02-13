DVLA shuts down insurance offices in Cape Coast, Sunyani over illegal DV Plate sales

DVLA shuts down insurance offices in Cape Coast and Sunyani over illegal DV plate sales, citing unauthorised distribution, inflated pricing and breaches of transport regulations.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has closed several insurance company offices operating on its premises in Cape Coast and Sunyani over their alleged involvement in the illegal sale of Defective Vehicle plates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The enforcement exercise, led by the Chief Executive and his deputies, followed what the Authority described as targeted intelligence gathering and on-site inspections into the unauthorised distribution of DV plates.

According to the DVLA, investigations uncovered a network in which certain garage owners and operators were selling DV plates directly to private individuals in breach of transport regulations. The Authority stated that the plates were being sold at inflated prices, exploiting unsuspecting members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DVLA further disclosed that some insurance companies operating within its premises were found to have facilitated the unlawful trade by providing space that served as a hub for the black-market sale of the plates.

In a statement, the Authority stressed that DV plates are strictly reserved for licensed garage owners and vehicle dealers and are intended solely for the movement of unregistered vehicles for testing, demonstration or transit purposes.

“The Authority wishes to remind all stakeholders that, under existing transport regulations, DV plates are strictly reserved for licensed garage owners and vehicle dealers,” the statement noted, adding that they are “not for regular use by private individuals.”

The DVLA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the country’s vehicle registration and licensing system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DVLA

“The DVLA remains steadfast in its mission to provide service with integrity, transparency and excellence. We will not tolerate activities that undermine the security of our licensing system or the safety of our roads,” the Authority stated.

It further indicated that it is working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all individuals and entities involved are held accountable under the laws of Ghana.

The public has been cautioned against purchasing DV plates from unauthorised sources, with the Authority warning that such transactions pose legal risks and compromise vehicle security. Motorists have been advised to use only official service centres or approved digital platforms for all vehicle registration and licensing services.

Advertisement