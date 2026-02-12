A farmer cuts a cocoa pod to collect the beans inside on a farm in Azaguie, Ivory Coast.Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg

A farmer cuts a cocoa pod to collect the beans inside on a farm in Azaguie, Ivory Coast.Photographer: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Bloomberg

Gov’t slashes cocoa producer price by GH¢7,448, sets new rate at GH¢41,392 per tonne

Government has slashed Ghana’s cocoa producer price to GH¢41,392 per tonne for the 2025/2026 crop season, as Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson cites falling global prices and moves to stabilise the sector.

Government has revised the cocoa producer price downward for the remainder of the 2025/2026 crop season, citing the recent slump in global prices and the need to protect farmers from prolonged uncertainty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson announced the decision at a press briefing on Thursday, February 12, after chairing a meeting of the Producer Price Review Committee earlier in the day.

According to him, the Committee reviewed developments on the international cocoa market and the financial pressures within the sector before agreeing on a new benchmark for farmers’ payments.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The PPRC has recommended that the farmer be paid 90% of the achieved gross fob of USD 4,200 per tonne,” he said.

Based on that recommendation, the Committee set the new producer price at GH¢41,392 per tonne, translating into GH¢2,587 per bag, with immediate effect.

“As a result of that, the PPRC thereby announces that effective today, Thursday 12th February 2026, the new producer price for the remainder of the 2025–2026 crop season will now be 41,392 Ghana Cedis per ton and 2,587 Ghana Cedis per bag,” Dr Forson stated.

The revised rate replaces the earlier price announced at the beginning of the crop season, when the producer price was pegged at US$5,040 per tonne. That earlier figure represented a 62.58% increase in dollar terms and translated to GH¢51,660 per tonne or GH¢3,228.75 per bag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana Cocoa

Dr Forson explained that the latest adjustment reflects prevailing global market conditions and is intended to inject liquidity into the cocoa value chain to facilitate prompt payments to farmers.

“This measure is necessary to enable the expedited payment of farmers and to guarantee the sustainability of our cocoa industry,” he said.

Cocoa beans

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that while international prices have softened in recent months, government remains committed to safeguarding farmer incomes and maintaining Ghana’s competitiveness as a leading cocoa producer.