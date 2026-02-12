Haruna Iddrisu, Sukparu involved in Bolgatanga–Tumu road crash; both stable

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adams Sukparu are in stable condition after a road traffic accident involving their convoy on the Bolgatanga–Tumu Road while travelling to Upper West Region engagements.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, are in stable condition following a road traffic accident involving their convoy on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement dated 12 February 2026 and issued by the Ministry of Education, the two Ministers were said to have been involved in the crash while travelling along the Bolgatanga–Tumu Road.

According to the statement signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Minister, the Ministers and their respective teams were on their way to the Upper West Region for official engagements marking the 40th anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Minister and the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, are in stable condition following a road traffic accident involving their convoy on the Bolgatanga-Tumu Road today,” the statement said.

It added that “all members of the convoy are currently in stable condition and receiving the necessary medical attention.”

The circumstances leading to the accident were not immediately disclosed. However, the statement assured the public that the situation was under control and that the necessary medical care was being provided to those involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Office of the Minister expressed gratitude to those who responded promptly to the scene.

“The Office expresses its appreciation to emergency responders, health professionals, and members of the public for their swift assistance and concern. Further updates will be communicated, as necessary,” the statement noted.

The incident briefly disrupted the Ministers’ schedule for the anniversary events in the Upper West Region. Authorities are expected to provide further details in due course.

Advertisement