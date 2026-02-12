Advertisement

Haruna Iddrisu, Sukparu involved in Bolgatanga–Tumu road crash; both stable

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:38 - 12 February 2026
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adams Sukparu are in stable condition after a road traffic accident involving their convoy on the Bolgatanga–Tumu Road while travelling to Upper West Region engagements.
Advertisement

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, are in stable condition following a road traffic accident involving their convoy on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a statement dated 12 February 2026 and issued by the Ministry of Education, the two Ministers were said to have been involved in the crash while travelling along the Bolgatanga–Tumu Road.

According to the statement signed by Hashmin Mohammed, Press Secretary to the Minister, the Ministers and their respective teams were on their way to the Upper West Region for official engagements marking the 40th anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education when the incident occurred.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings

Advertisement

“The Minister and the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digital Technology, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, are in stable condition following a road traffic accident involving their convoy on the Bolgatanga-Tumu Road today,” the statement said.

It added that “all members of the convoy are currently in stable condition and receiving the necessary medical attention.”

The circumstances leading to the accident were not immediately disclosed. However, the statement assured the public that the situation was under control and that the necessary medical care was being provided to those involved.

ALSO READ: Unemployment, galamsey top public concerns despite 68% approval for Mahama – IEA

Advertisement

The Office of the Minister expressed gratitude to those who responded promptly to the scene.

“The Office expresses its appreciation to emergency responders, health professionals, and members of the public for their swift assistance and concern. Further updates will be communicated, as necessary,” the statement noted.

ALSO READ: NPP’s Ofosu Nkansah granted GH¢500,000 bail over ‘false publication’ allegations

The incident briefly disrupted the Ministers’ schedule for the anniversary events in the Upper West Region. Authorities are expected to provide further details in due course.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Gov’t slashes cocoa producer rice by GH¢7,448, sets new rate at GH¢41,392 per tonne
Business
12.02.2026
Gov’t slashes cocoa producer rice by GH¢7,448, sets new rate at GH¢41,392 per tonne
King Paluta
Entertainment
12.02.2026
King Paluta disputes Rex Omar’s claim that 97% of Ghanaian musicians are not making money
Author - Dr. Maxwell Ampong
Business
12.02.2026
What Economists Get Right (and Wrong) When They Write
Haruna Iddrisu, Sukparu involved in Bolgatanga–Tumu road crash; both stable
News
12.02.2026
Haruna Iddrisu, Sukparu involved in Bolgatanga–Tumu road crash; both stable
Top 10 Most Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
News
12.02.2026
Top 10 Most Populated Countries in Africa: 2026 Rankings
What Is the Origin of Valentine’s Day? From Ancient Rome to Modern Romance
Lifestyle
12.02.2026
What Is the Origin of Valentine’s Day? From Ancient Rome to Modern Romance