NPP’s Ofosu Nkansah granted GH¢500,000 bail over ‘false publication’ allegations

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 07:24 - 12 February 2026
former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
Former NEIP CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has been granted GH¢500,000 bail by the National Investigations Bureau over alleged false publication linked to scholarship claims, as investigations continue.
Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 following his arrest by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) over allegations of publishing false news.

He will no longer appear before court on Thursday, February 12, 2026, as earlier anticipated.

Mr Nkansah was formally charged in relation to comments he made during a radio discussion concerning alleged irregularities in the award of government-funded scholarships for studies abroad. The NIB has since commenced investigations into the claims.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM on Wednesday, February 11, his lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, disclosed that the Bureau had initially intended to arraign his client but later reconsidered that decision.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

“The NIB has since reviewed their decision to detain Kofi Ofosu and arraign him before court tomorrow, and so the effect of that review has been that they have decided to grant him bail in the sum of GHS500,000 with two sureties on the government payroll, and so tomorrow he is no longer being taken to court,” he said.

Counsel further explained that Mr Nkansah had cooperated with investigators by providing contact details of the individual who allegedly supplied him with the information referenced in the radio discussion. According to him, the Bureau has since reached out to that person as part of ongoing inquiries.

He also indicated that when Mr Nkansah was asked to report to the NIB again, he was attending to his sick father at the KNUST Hospital in Kumasi.

“He is supposed to report to the NIB’s office and so he satisfies them. The BNI is currently in the process of going to inspect the properties or homes of the sureties,” Mr Awuah added.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing, with Mr Nkansah expected to comply fully with the bail conditions as directed by the NIB.

