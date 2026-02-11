NACOC to begin licensing regime for medicinal, industrial cannabis cultivation

NACOC announces plans to begin licensing medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation in Ghana following Parliament’s approval of a regulatory framework, stressing strict eligibility requirements and warning that recreational use remains illegal.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced that it will soon commence the licensing of medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation in Ghana, following Parliament’s approval of the regulatory and cost framework to operationalise the regime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a press statement dated 11 February 2026 and signed by Francis Opoku Amoah, Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, NACOC said the framework provides for the controlled cultivation, processing and use of cannabis with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content not exceeding 0.3% strictly for medicinal and industrial purposes.

The Commission emphasised that licences will be issued only to qualified entities that satisfy stringent conditions set out under the new framework.

Narcotics Control Commission

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Licences will be granted only to qualified entities that meet stringent requirements,” the Commission stated, outlining key conditions including “security protocols, product traceability systems, quality assurance standards, and full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.”

The Commission cautioned individuals and organisations interested in entering the industry to deal directly and exclusively with NACOC through its Cannabis Regulations Department (CRD).

It warned prospective applicants against engaging with any individuals, groups or associations claiming to facilitate the acquisition of licences, stressing that only officially approved processes and guidelines will be recognised.

“NACOC wishes to inform the public that licences will be granted only to qualified entities that meet stringent requirements,” the statement noted, underscoring the Commission’s resolve to ensure that the emerging sector is tightly regulated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commission further reiterated that the recreational use of cannabis remains illegal in Ghana, despite the introduction of the regulated medicinal and industrial framework.

To ensure effective implementation, monitoring and enforcement, NACOC said it will collaborate closely with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Standards Authority and the Food and Drugs Authority.

The Commission maintained that the move forms part of efforts to balance public health and safety considerations with lawful innovation and industrial development in Ghana’s evolving cannabis sector.

Advertisement