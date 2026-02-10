NDC backs Baba Jamal for Ayawaso East by-election despite vote-buying allegations
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed that Mohammed Baba Jamal will remain its candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election, despite unresolved allegations of vote-buying during the party’s recent parliamentary primary.
The decision followed a meeting of the party’s Functional Executive Committee, which considered findings from a three-member committee established to probe claims of inducement during the primary held on Saturday, February seven (7).
Announcing the outcome, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey acknowledged that the investigative committee had recommended the annulment of the primary but said constitutional and procedural limitations made that option unworkable.
“The committee’s report was to the effect that, ideally, we should have an annulment of the primaries,” Mr Kwetey told journalists. “However, one, the party’s constitution does not have a provision for an annulment of an election. Two, we are time-bound because we need to be presenting a candidate by tomorrow to the Electoral Commission.”
He further explained that pursuing annulment could expose the party to legal challenges from the declared winner, a process he said the NDC could not afford given the tight electoral timetable.
“Given these difficulties, and also the legal challenges that could be mounted by whoever won, the party clearly would not be able to go through any of that process without presenting a candidate very quickly,” he said.
Mr Kwetey added that, under the circumstances, the party had little choice but to proceed with the candidate declared winner by the Electoral Commission.
“On the back of these, we have no option but to present Baba Jamal, who actually won, according to the Electoral Commission declaration,” he stated.
The investigative committee had been tasked with examining allegations that aspirants distributed items including television sets and cash to delegates during the primary. According to the General Secretary, the committee observed conduct that fell short of expected standards across the board.
“Inappropriate conduct was exhibited by virtually all the candidates,” Mr Kwetey noted.
In response to the concerns raised, the NDC has constituted a new seven-member committee to propose comprehensive reforms aimed at curbing vote-buying and monetisation in future internal elections.
Baba Jamal, who is expected to file his nomination with the Electoral Commission on Wednesday, February eleven (11), has consistently denied engaging in vote-buying and maintains that his campaign complied with party regulations.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom