97% of Ghanaian musicians are not making money – Rex Omar
Rex Omar, Chairman of the Board of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), has expressed deep concern about Ghana’s ability to properly sustain its music and creative arts sector, describing the industry as structurally unprepared to support its practitioners.
In a televised conversation with George Quaye on Joy Prime, the seasoned highlife musician painted a sobering picture of the realities facing most Ghanaian artistes. According to him, despite the visibility of a handful of successful performers, the vast majority of musicians struggle to earn a living from their work.
He stated;
Ghana is not ready to support music, even today. I can tell you that 97 per cent of Ghanaian musicians are not making money
Rex Omar explained that while success stories continue to motivate young people to pursue music careers, many enter the industry driven by passion rather than financial sustainability. He argued that the absence of a solid business framework leaves most artistes unable to survive long-term.
He lamented;
They go into music out of passion, but the business side that should sustain them is non-existent
Addressing his role at GHAMRO, Rex Omar revealed that he is prepared to vacate his position as board chairman, citing prolonged delays in organising elections for a new leadership. He indicated that his continued presence is largely procedural, pending the formal transition.
“Technically, I am still chairman, waiting for elections so I can hand over and exit,” he explained. “I am considering leaving this month, February, because the task I set out to complete has been accomplished. We came to digitise GHAMRO, and once I launch it, I will step aside.”
Beyond his work at GHAMRO, Rex Omar extended his criticism to Ghana’s wider creative economy and intellectual property framework. He argued that the state has consistently failed to fulfil its responsibilities, leaving institutions such as collective management organisations under-resourced and ineffective.
He remarked;
Ghana is still not ready. Look at our intellectual property industry. Visit the corporate offices and you will understand why our CMOs are struggling. The state has not taken its role seriously
In Rex Omar’s assessment, Ghana’s music and creative arts ecosystem remains far from functioning as a sustainable industry, despite its cultural significance and growing global appeal. Until stronger institutional support and state commitment are prioritised, he believes many creatives will continue to operate on passion alone, rather than viable economic opportunity.
