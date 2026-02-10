‘Life became unbearable in London’ — Sista Afia on her struggles abroad

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has opened up about sleeping in her car and relying on friends for shelter while living in the UK, describing her return to Ghana as a life-changing decision.

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has opened up about a difficult period in her life, recalling the personal and financial struggles she faced while living in the United Kingdom before fully committing to her music career.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Zionfelix, which was published on YouTube on 10 February 2026, the artiste revealed that her time in the UK became increasingly distressing while she was working as a nurse. According to her, mounting pressures eventually left her without stable accommodation, forcing her to rely on friends and, at times, her car for shelter.

“I reached a point where I could no longer afford rent, so I didn’t have anywhere to sleep,” she recounted.“I was staying in friends’ apartments or sleeping in my car. I packed all my belongings into the boot of the car.”

She described the period as emotionally overwhelming, admitting that the situation took a toll on her mental health and left her feeling directionless at a young age.

“Nothing was working out, and I became depressed very early on. Honestly, if someone had offered to take me to Togo at that time, I would have gone. Returning to Ghana was my only option,” she said.

Sista Afia went on to describe her decision to relocate to Ghana as a turning point in her life, noting that it brought renewed stability and a sense of belonging.

“Coming back was the best decision I ever made. It was refreshing and enjoyable,” she added.“We have a family house, so accommodation was not a problem, and I also reconnected with friends I had gone to school with. I was genuinely happy.”