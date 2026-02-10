Black Stars to camp in the United States ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup – Plans revealed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will establish their pre-tournament training camp in the United States of America as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum disclosed that the decision aligns with FIFA competition regulations, which require participating teams to arrive at their designated host nation ahead of the tournament.

MUST READ: 15 Football Players Who Returned to Coach the Clubs They Once Played For

“As we speak, we have decided to camp in the U.S. ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Per the regulations, the Black Stars are expected to be in the United States by June 12 — five days before our first match,” he explained.

The announcement comes shortly after the GFA unveiled five key technical appointments aimed at strengthening the Black Stars’ backroom staff as Ghana intensifies preparations for the global showpiece, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of their build-up to the tournament, Ghana has scheduled high-profile international friendlies against Austria and Germany in March.

The matches are expected to help the technical team refine tactical systems, enhance squad cohesion, and improve overall match fitness ahead of the World Cup.

The Black Stars will first face Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna in what is anticipated to be a crucial test.

Both nations have secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making the fixture an important benchmark for performance evaluation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead to the tournament itself, Ghana is set to open its World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto. The Black Stars will then take on England in Boston on June 23 before concluding their group-stage fixtures against Croatia on June 27.

These encounters are expected to provide a stern examination of Ghana’s tactical discipline, mental resilience, and ability to compete against elite international opposition.