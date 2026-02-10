Advertisement

Fake soldier arrested at 37 Military Hospital while visiting his nurse girlfriend

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:38 - 10 February 2026
A man pretending to be a Ghana Armed Forces officer for years was arrested at 37 Military Hospital in Accra while visiting his girlfriend. The incident has sparked shock and amusement online, raising concerns about military impersonation and security.
Advertisement

A man pretending to be a Ghana Armed Forces officer was arrested at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, 10th february, 2026, sending shocks through both the military community and sparking outrage on social media.

Advertisement

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be officially confirmed, reportedly wore a full military uniform and claimed to be a serving officer.

READ ALSO: Mahama calls urgent cabinet meeting to address Cocoa sector challenges

Hospital security became suspicious during his visit to see his girlfriend, a nurse at the facility, when he failed to answer basic questions about his posting and commanding officer.

He was immediately detained, and police have taken over the investigation. According to sources familiar with the case, the suspect had maintained the deceit for several years, often interacting with civilians and claiming military authority.

Advertisement

Authorities say impersonating military personnel is not only illegal but also undermines public trust in the armed forces.

Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act (Act 29, 1960) criminalises impersonation of public officials, which could lead to serious legal consequences.

The story quickly went viral online, drawing reactions from Ghanaians across platforms:A Facebook post summarised the incident:

Fake soldier busted while going to visit his nurse girlfriend at the 37 Military Hospital. Seven years in uniform, zero days in the army!
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Police arrest woman for allegedly setting Alpha Hour Church on fire

Many users joked about how someone could go unnoticed in full uniform for years, highlighting both disbelief and the weirdness of the situation. One post read: 

This man deserves a medal for acting!

Some warned about the potential dangers of impersonation, including fraud or unauthorized access to restricted areas. One user wrote:

Imagine if he had tried to use the uniform for something criminal, we could have had a serious problem.
Advertisement

Others shared theories about why the man maintained the deception, suggesting admiration for the military or personal reasons.

He probably just loved the uniform too much and wanted to feel like a soldier.

37 Military Hospital, established in 1941, is one of Ghana’s largest military-run medical facilities and serves both military personnel and civilians. Any breach of protocol there raises concern about security measures.

READ ALSO: President Mahama swears in 5 Ambassadors to strengthen Ghana’s global partnerships.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement detailing the suspect’s identity or the specific charges being considered as investigations are ongoing. While the story has amused many online, caution has been given that impersonating military officers is a serious offence.

Such acts can compromise security and undermine public trust in uniformed services. As this case develops, authorities are expected to provide more details on the legal outcome and how the suspect managed to maintain the deception for so long.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Today is “decision day”: Will the Manchester United superfan finally get a haircut?
Sports
10.02.2026
Today is “decision day”: Will the Manchester United superfan finally get a haircut?
Black Stars Player Ratings vs Comoros - Asare 8/10, Kudus 8/10, Alidu 5/10, Ayew average
Sports
10.02.2026
Black Stars to camp in the United States ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup – Plans revealed
Ghanaian lawyer dragged to court for allegedly defrauding U.S.-based nurse of $150,000
News
10.02.2026
Ghanaian lawyer dragged to court for allegedly defrauding U.S.-based nurse of $150,000
Fake soldier arrested at 37 Military Hospital while visiting his nurse girlfriend
News
10.02.2026
Fake soldier arrested at 37 Military Hospital while visiting his nurse girlfriend
Sista Afia
Entertainment
10.02.2026
‘Life became unbearable in London’ — Sista Afia on her struggles abroad
How to Avoid Leg Cramps During Sex: Tips to Prevent Muscle Cramps
Lifestyle
10.02.2026
How to Avoid Leg Cramps During Sex: Tips to Prevent Muscle Cramps