Fake soldier arrested at 37 Military Hospital while visiting his nurse girlfriend
A man pretending to be a Ghana Armed Forces officer was arrested at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Tuesday, 10th february, 2026, sending shocks through both the military community and sparking outrage on social media.
The suspect, whose identity is yet to be officially confirmed, reportedly wore a full military uniform and claimed to be a serving officer.
Hospital security became suspicious during his visit to see his girlfriend, a nurse at the facility, when he failed to answer basic questions about his posting and commanding officer.
He was immediately detained, and police have taken over the investigation. According to sources familiar with the case, the suspect had maintained the deceit for several years, often interacting with civilians and claiming military authority.
Authorities say impersonating military personnel is not only illegal but also undermines public trust in the armed forces.
Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act (Act 29, 1960) criminalises impersonation of public officials, which could lead to serious legal consequences.
The story quickly went viral online, drawing reactions from Ghanaians across platforms:A Facebook post summarised the incident:
Fake soldier busted while going to visit his nurse girlfriend at the 37 Military Hospital. Seven years in uniform, zero days in the army!
Many users joked about how someone could go unnoticed in full uniform for years, highlighting both disbelief and the weirdness of the situation. One post read:
This man deserves a medal for acting!
Some warned about the potential dangers of impersonation, including fraud or unauthorized access to restricted areas. One user wrote:
Imagine if he had tried to use the uniform for something criminal, we could have had a serious problem.
Others shared theories about why the man maintained the deception, suggesting admiration for the military or personal reasons.
He probably just loved the uniform too much and wanted to feel like a soldier.
37 Military Hospital, established in 1941, is one of Ghana’s largest military-run medical facilities and serves both military personnel and civilians. Any breach of protocol there raises concern about security measures.
Authorities have not yet released an official statement detailing the suspect’s identity or the specific charges being considered as investigations are ongoing. While the story has amused many online, caution has been given that impersonating military officers is a serious offence.
Such acts can compromise security and undermine public trust in uniformed services. As this case develops, authorities are expected to provide more details on the legal outcome and how the suspect managed to maintain the deception for so long.
