Ghanaian lawyer dragged to court for allegedly defrauding U.S.-based nurse of $150,000

A Ghanaian lawyer has been charged with defrauding a US-based nurse of $150,000 over a supposed property purchase. The case highlights the risks of scams targeting diaspora Ghanaians investing in real estate

A 28‑year‑old lawyer has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, charged with allegedly defrauding a nurse living in the United States of $150,000 over a supposed property purchase that never materialised.

The lawyer, Magdalene Aba Amporful, who pleaded not guilty, was arraigned on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 on counts of defrauding by false pretence, the court heard.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant, Dorcas Koomson Ayittey, a nurse based in the United States, contacted Amporful in 2020 seeking help to buy a four‑bedroom house in Ghana.

According to reports by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, Ayittey was first told that a property in Cape Coast had been found for $75,000. She sent that amount, and Amporful confirmed receipt.

Later, the lawyer is said to have persuaded Ayittey to purchase another property at Spintex, offered by Western View Villa Estate, at a higher price of $150,000.

Amporful allegedly convinced her to “dispose” of the Cape Coast property by claiming it had been sold for $80,000, and to top up the difference where Ayittey transferred the additional funds, bringing her total outlay to $150,000.

In December 2024, Ayittey travelled to Ghana and asked Amporful to show her the Spintex property, provide proof of payment, and hand over the keys. ASP Frimpong told the court that Amporful repeatedly declined, offering excuses instead of documents or access to the property.

Frustrated, Ayittey reported the matter to the police. During investigations, the suspect was arrested, and in her caution statement, she reportedly admitted to the offence.

Police detectives confirmed with the caretaker of the Cape Coast property that Amporful had never purchased that house, and checks with officials from Western View Villa Estate also established that no property had been bought on Ayittey’s behalf.

The prosecution said Amporful could not provide any receipts or evidence of negotiations or payments for either property after receiving the $150,000.

The court, presided over by a Circuit Judge, admitted Amporful to bail of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, one to be justified, and ordered her to report to police every two weeks.

According to Ghana News Agency, the case has been adjourned to March 19, 2026, for a Case Management Conference.

