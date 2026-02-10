Kaizen Gaming launches Betano in Ghana 

Leading global GameTech operator Kaizen Gaming has officially launched Betano in Ghana, its 20th market entry. Celebrating the milestone at a dedicated launch event on Thursday, February 5th, the company strengthens its international footprint and reinforces its commitment to innovative, safe, and secure gaming experiences for an ever-growing audience.

Hosted by Football 360 commentator Daniel Oduro, the event celebrating the brand’s launch brought together Kaizen Gaming executives George Skarlatos, Director of Business Development, Daniel Lamberti, Senior Business Development Advisor, and Joseph Owusu Badu, Country Manager for Ghana, with Mr. Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo, Acting Commissioner for the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

George Skarlatos, Director of Business Development, Betano said: “Ghana is a market with strong long-term potential, an increasingly tech-oriented population, and a clear commitment to building a structured and transparent regulatory environment. Through our strong local partnerships, and with responsibility fully embedded across our technology, processes and operations, we are fully aligned with Ghana’s regulatory framework to support a safe, well-functioning and trusted experience for all players from day one.”

Mr. Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo, Acting Commissioner of the Ghana Gaming Commission, said: “We welcome Betano’s entry into Ghana. Ensuring high standards are met by all operators is crucial in safeguarding player protection and maintaining market integrity. Kaizen Gaming and Betano show clear commitment to these principles, and we look forward to their continued cooperation and focus on upholding safe operations for all.”

Betano’s entry into Ghana marks its first market launch of 2026. This follows a momentous year in which Kaizen Gaming earned consecutive “Operator of the Year” titles at both the EGR and SBC awards, formed a new partnership with FIFA for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and further built its presence as a key sponsor behind multiple global football powerhouses including FC Bayern München, Aston Villa FC, FC Porto, Sporting CP, SL Benfica, Club Atlético River Plate and Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

Kaizen Gaming is one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world. With a focus on Technology and People, it aims to continuously evolve the online gaming experience it offers to millions of customers around the world and entertain sports fans in a fun and responsible way.

Kaizen Gaming owns the premium online sports betting and gaming brand Betano, with an established presence across numerous markets in Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company employs more than 3,000 people across the globe.

Kaizen Gaming has been recognised as a leading player in the global sports betting and gaming market, having received several industry awards, including “Operator of the Year” in both the EGR Operator Awards and the SBC Awards 2025.