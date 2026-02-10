'Every Wednesday is dedicated to wearing Fugu' - Abla Dzifa Gomashie announces

The Ministry of Tourism has declared Wednesdays as Fugu Day, encouraging Ghanaians to wear the traditional smock to promote culture and boost the creative economy.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has announced that every Wednesday will be dedicated to wearing Fugu, also known as Batakari or smock, as part of efforts to promote Ghana’s cultural heritage and strengthen the creative economy.

In an official statement dated February 10, 2026, and signed by the Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the government encouraged all Ghanaians as well as friends of Ghana both at home and abroad to wear Fugu in its various styles, designs, and expressions, accompanied by its distinctive accessories, every Wednesday.

The initiative, christened “Fugu Day”, is intended to deepen national cultural awareness, reinforce Ghanaian identity, and project the country’s rich heritage with pride on the global stage.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ghana, and in furtherance of our collective commitment to preserve, promote, and celebrate Ghana’s rich cultural heritage,” the statement noted, “the Ministry wishes to inform the general public of this decision.”

Beyond its cultural significance, the policy is expected to deliver meaningful social and economic benefits. It aims to empower local weavers, designers, artisans, and traders across the Fugu value chain, while creating expanded opportunities for business growth, employment, and commerce nationwide.

The government expressed optimism that widespread participation in the initiative would strengthen national unity, stimulate the creative economy, and serve as a powerful symbol of Ghana’s cultural confidence and self-expression.

Fugu, a hand-woven traditional garment historically associated with northern Ghana but widely worn across the country, holds deep historical and symbolic importance. It was famously worn by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah during Ghana’s independence declaration on March 6, 1957, and has since remained a symbol of honour, leadership, and cultural pride.

The announcement comes amid renewed national interest in traditional attire. Earlier this month, President John Dramani Mahama’s appearance in Fugu during his state visit to Zambia sparked widespread public discussion and cultural pride, highlighting the garment’s growing global appeal.

Following those conversations, social media campaigns such as “Fugu Friday” gained momentum, with many Ghanaians including Members of Parliament proudly wearing the smock in celebration of heritage.