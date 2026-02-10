A New Era for the Continent: Himra’s SNEP Gold and the Tieme Music Revolution

#Featuredpost

On January 28, 2026, Ivorian rap sensation Himra etched his name into music history with a monumental performance at the Zénith Paris - La Villette. This historic moment was orchestrated by Tieme Music, a powerhouse label services company founded in 2022 by Franck and Charlène Osei-Mensah. Originally a Ghanaian startup, the duo expanded Tieme Music into a pan-African "cultural embassy" designed to dismantle the barriers facing independent artists. By providing high-tier marketing, legal support, and professional distribution tools, the Osei-Mensahs created a strategic bridge between the Ivorian streets and the global stage, transforming Himra from a local drill king into an international phenomenon.

The culmination of this vision arrived as Himra’s hit single "Number One," featuring Nigerian star Minz, was officially certified Gold by France’s National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP). Surpassing 15,000,000 equivalent streams, the certification confirms that the fusion of Rap Ivoire and Afrobeats now holds a firm foothold in the international mainstream. Tieme Music was the primary architect of this commercial triumph, executing a sophisticated rollout in partnership with ADA France that ensured maximum visibility across European and African streaming platforms. This infrastructure allowed Himra to maintain his authentic "Nouchi" identity while navigating the complexities of the global market.

Himra’s transition from raw, hardcore energy to the chart-topping appeal of a melodic hit serves as a testament to the "Tieme ecosystem." By leveraging a global distribution network and securing placements on major international playlists, the Osei-Mensahs have ensured that the voices of West African artists are heard worldwide. As legendary rapper La Fouine presented Himra with his Gold Plate during the Zénith show, it signaled a seismic shift for the entire Ivorian music scene. This milestone proves that with the right strategic partnership, the next generation of African artists can achieve gold-standard success without compromising their cultural roots.