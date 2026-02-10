Advertisement

Anti-LGBTQ bill set for comeback as Bagbin orders fresh parliamentary debate

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:44 - 10 February 2026
I'll start locking parliament door at 10 am; lateness is unacceptable - Speaker Bagbin
Speaker Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has directed the reintroduction of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill, after ruling that it does not breach constitutional or financial provisions.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Business Committee to schedule the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill for reintroduction and debate, signalling a fresh parliamentary push for the controversial legislation commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, the Speaker said he was satisfied that the bill complies with the Constitution and does not impose any unlawful financial burden on the state.

“Honourable Members, I have reviewed the report of the Committee and form the opinion that the Bill does not impose or alter taxation or a charge on the Consolidated Fund in the manner stipulated in Article 108 of the Constitution,” Mr Bagbin stated.

LGBTQ faces opposition in Ghana
He added that the legislative process leading to the bill’s return had followed parliamentary procedure, paving the way for its reconsideration.

“The Bill has gone through all the processes in accordance with the Standing Orders of Parliament. I therefore direct that the Bill be scheduled by the Business Committee to be presented to the House for consideration,” the Speaker said.

Parliament

The decision follows a move by nine Members of Parliament in February 2025 to reintroduce the bill after it stalled despite earlier parliamentary approval. In response to that request, Speaker Bagbin ordered a fresh drafting process under Order 186 of the Standing Orders and referred the matter to the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Private Members’ Motions to assess its constitutional validity.

According to the Speaker, the committee’s findings confirmed that reopening debate on the bill would not amount to a waste of public funds, clearing another key concern raised by critics.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was unanimously passed by Parliament on 28 February 2024. The proposed law seeks to criminalise LGBTQ activities in Ghana, prescribing prison terms ranging from nine (9) months to three (3) years for individuals involved, and between three (3) and five (5) years for promoters or sponsors of such activities.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
However, the bill did not receive presidential assent after former President Nana Akufo-Addo declined to sign it into law, citing ongoing legal challenges before leaving office. His decision effectively halted the legislation’s implementation despite its passage by Parliament.

With its reintroduction now imminent, the bill is expected to trigger renewed debate within Parliament and across the country. Supporters maintain that the legislation is necessary to protect Ghana’s moral values and family structures, while critics warn that it could undermine fundamental rights and freedoms if enacted without further safeguards.

