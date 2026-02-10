Today is 'decision day': Will the Manchester United superfan finally get a haircut?

Manchester United superfan Frank Ilett faces “decision day” after more than 500 days without a haircut, vowing to trim his hair only if United win five straight games. With a fifth victory on the line against West Ham, his viral challenge has gripped fans and social media worldwide.

After nearly 500 days, one of Manchester United’s most unusual fan sagas could come to an end tonight. A viral supporter widely known online as “The United Strand” with real name Frank Ilett, stands one Manchester United win away from fulfilling a pledge that captured football culture’s wildest imaginations: cutting his hair after United record five consecutive victories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frank, 29, an Oxford‑born United fan, sparked the challenge, jokingly at first, on 5 October 2024, during a period of turbulent form for the Red Devils. At the time, United had not managed a string of five wins, and he vowed not to get a haircut until they did.

His last trim was on that October day in 2024, meaning the 500‑plus days without a haircut have seen hair grow to an iconic mane now measuring well over 25 cm, so long it has at times obscured his vision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stunt, initially a bit of light‑hearted fan defiance, soon ballooned into a viral online phenomenon, drawing attention across England and overseas.

His Instagram account now counts more than two million followers, with fans tuning in for updates on hair length, and team form.Manchester United’s roller‑coaster seasons have prolonged Ilett’s hair wait.

His hair has outlasted the tenures of three managers, from Erik ten Hag through Ruben Amorim and now into the interim era under Michael Carrick.

At points, the challenge has looked doomed: there were stretches when United couldn’t string more than two or three wins together, even drawing key games that reset the imaginary ‘streak meter’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At other times, the hairgone story has intersected with serious moments, including a viral incident in September 2025, when another supporter aggressively pulled Frank’s growing locks at Old Trafford.

As of 10 February 2026, Manchester United have won four consecutive games, including notable victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur, bringing the elusive five‑win streak within touching distance.

Tonight’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United in London becomes “decision day” for Frank: if United win, he will finally go to the barber’s chair.

Speaking publicly ahead of the game, interim manager Michael Carrick smiled at the narrative but made clear it won’t influence competitive decisions.

“I’m aware of what’s going on… my kids told me about it,” Carrick said, adding the story “makes me smile” but won’t be part of team talks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Fake soldier arrested at 37 Military Hospital while visiting his nurse girlfriend

In a recent Instagram update Frank wrote, echoing the sentiment of thousands of fans, that “this hair is going soon” if United can complete the fifth win.