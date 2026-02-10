President Mahama swears in 5 Ambassadors to strengthen Ghana’s global partnerships.

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in five new ambassadors, urging them to drive economic diplomacy, attract foreign investment and strengthen Ghana’s global partnerships.

President John Dramani Mahama has officially sworn in five newly appointed ambassadors to represent Ghana in key diplomatic missions abroad, urging them to play a proactive role in advancing the nation’s economic interests and development goals on the global stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday, 9 February 2026, at Jubilee House, where the President challenged the envoys to move beyond ceremonial duties and adopt a results-driven approach that actively attracts investment, expands trade and fosters strategic partnerships.

“As heads of mission you are required to reflect this national reset agenda by moving from passive representation to purposeful engagement, from routine reporting to proactive problem solving, and from presence to impact,” President Mahama said

He also urged the envoys to align their work firmly with Ghana’s development priorities. In his speech, he shed light on the importance of strengthening Ghana’s reputation as a stable and reliable global partner, noting that the country’s democratic credentials and peaceful governance are assets to be projected abroad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ghana’s strong reputation as a stable and peaceful democracy and a responsible nation is the result of decades of sacrifice and national consensus,” Mahama added.

The newly commissioned ambassadors and high commissioner will serve in countries and roles considered important to Ghana’s foreign relations and economic diplomacy. They are:

READ ALSO: Police arrest woman for allegedly setting Alpha Hour Church on fire

Alhaji Said Saleh Sinare – Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Lt. Col. Al Hajj Umar Sanda Ahmed – Ambassador to the Republic of Mali

Mr. Kofi Attor – Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba

Mr. Emmanuel Opeku – Ambassador-in-Situ

Mrs. Regina Appiah-Sam – High Commissioner to the Republic of Malta

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the ceremony, President Mahama emphasised that Ghana’s diplomatic missions must go beyond traditional roles and become engines of economic growth, pointing to opportunities in trade promotion, tourism, investment attraction and technology partnerships.