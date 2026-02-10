Advertisement

Mahama calls urgent cabinet meeting to address Cocoa sector challenges

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:16 - 10 February 2026
President John Dramani Mahama
President John Dramani Mahama has called an emergency Cabinet meeting to address pressing challenges in Ghana’s cocoa sector, as government moves to stabilise production, support farmers, and protect one of the country’s key economic pillars.
President John Dramani Mahama is set to hold an emergency Cabinet session on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, to tackle mounting challenges gripping Ghana’s cocoa sector, according to Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu announcing the development in a post on X on Tuesday.

The emergency meeting will be held in response to growing concerns over financing shortfalls, delayed payments to cocoa farmers and Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), and broader instability within the cocoa value chain.

Stakeholders in the industry have warned that failure to secure timely funding and resolve structural problems could threaten the long-term viability of the once-thriving sector.

“President Mahama has called an EMERGENCY CABINET SESSION for tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th February, 2026, to address all issues affecting the Cocoa sector,” the minister’s message on social media stated.
Ghana’s cocoa industry which is a cornerstone of the national economy and second-largest foreign exchange earner has been under intense pressure in recent seasons. Cocoa production has declined sharply from historical highs.

The government regulator, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has struggled with liquidity challenges and payment backlogs that have left farmers waiting for proceeds of crops sold months ago.

Farmers are stressing that delayed payments are undermining livelihoods and pushing some growers toward illegal activities such as mining, which damages farmland and reduces future yields. 

COCOBOD’s leadership has hinted at efforts to explore new financing arrangements and value-addition strategies to stabilise the sector, though details remain limited.

The regulator has also acknowledged challenges from external factors such as fluctuating global prices and infrastructure issues that affect production and distribution.

Meanwhile, cocoa farmers and associations have become increasingly vocal, calling for “payment, not assurances,” with many expressing frustration at what they see as slow progress in resolving long-standing issues.

Ghana’s cocoa sector employs millions of smallholder farmers and their families, supports rural economies and plays a significant role in the country’s export earnings.

The outcome of the emergency Cabinet meeting is expected to shape the government’s next steps in stabilising the industry, including possible emergency financing, policy reforms and structural interventions.

