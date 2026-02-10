Advertisement

The earliest possible release date for Agradaa is 3rd March 2026 - Lawyer reveals

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:11 - 10 February 2026
Lawyer Richard Asare Baffour says televangelist Nana Agradaa could regain her freedom on 3 March 2026 after the Amasaman High Court reduced her 15-year prison sentence to 12 months under Ghana’s remission system.
Richard Asare Baffour, legal counsel for controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, known in private life as Patricia Asiedua, has disclosed that his client is expected to regain her freedom on 3 March 2026, following a revision of her prison sentence by the Amasaman High Court.

Speaking during a radio interview on Starr FM on 9 February 2026, Baffour confirmed that the court had reduced Agradaa’s original 15-year custodial sentence to 12 months, after ruling that the initial punishment was disproportionately harsh.

READ MORE: 'I was forced to hand over my phone password' - Abu Trica accuses the FBI

He explained that under Ghana’s prison remission policy, inmates who exhibit good behaviour are eligible to serve only a portion of their sentence, significantly shortening their time in custody.

Agradaa
The earliest time she could be released is the 3rd of March, which is next month,” Baffour stated.“When a prison sentence is imposed, there is a remission scheme. If the inmate qualifies, the sentence is divided into three parts. The state takes one-third, while the inmate serves two-thirds.

READ MORE: Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights

Based on this calculation, Agradaa would be eligible for release after serving eight months of the revised 12-month sentence.

Baffour noted that his client has already completed approximately seven months of the new sentence, reckoned from the date of her conviction in July 2025, making early March the earliest possible date for her release.

He added;

READ MORE: Attorney-General must go to Appeals Court to reverse Agradaa's jail term reduction - Anyenini

So, by the 3rd of March, she should be out
Nana Agradaa

Despite welcoming the sentence reduction, the lawyer indicated that the defence team harbours reservations about the overall judgment. He disclosed that they identified procedural irregularities during Agradaa’s trial and would have pursued a further appeal even if the revised sentence had differed marginally.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale urges fans to stop comparing him to Stonebwoy

Agradaa was convicted in July 2025 on charges including charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence, following allegations that she operated a money-doubling scheme through her religious ministry.

While the Amasaman High Court upheld the conviction earlier this month, it exercised its discretion to substantially reduce the length of her custodial sentence, paving the way for her anticipated release in March.

