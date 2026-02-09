Advertisement

Shatta Wale urges fans to stop comparing him to Stonebwoy

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:10 - 09 February 2026
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale speaks during a TikTok live session, appealing to fans to avoid unnecessary comparisons and rivalry debates with fellow musician Stonebwoy.
A widely shared video circulating online has captured dancehall musician Shatta Wale appealing to fans to put an end to ongoing comparisons between himself and fellow artiste Stonebwoy.

The comments were made during a TikTok live broadcast on 7 February, where the self-styled Dancehall King addressed the persistent rivalry narrative between the Shatta Movement and Bhim Nation. Shatta Wale made it clear that the constant debates fuelled by supporters on both sides do not align with his personal views.

READ MORE: Agradaa's lawyer explains why he initially refused to represent her: 'I ignored her greeting'

During the session, he urged followers to refrain from dragging the two camps into needless arguments. “Stop arguing about Bhim Nation and us. We don’t want that,” he stated, stressing that he does not support the ongoing comparisons with Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale also appeared to question the basis of such discussions, pointing out that they often overlook the length of his journey in the music scene. He reminded viewers that his career began long before Stonebwoy became a household name. “Do you think your artiste entered this industry before me?” he asked rhetorically.

READ MORE: Ghanaian highlife legend Ebo Taylor passes on at 90

His remarks come at a time when new music releases from both artistes have once again stirred debate across social media platforms, reigniting discussions among their respective fan bases.

