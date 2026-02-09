GH Players Abroad: Issahaku, Affriyie and others who scored over the weekend

GH Players Abroad: Issahaku, Affriyie and others who scored over the weekend

GH Players Abroad: Issahaku, Affriyie and others who scored over the weekend

Ghanaian footballers plying their trade overseas have once again impressed, delivering standout performances that highlight their talent, consistency, and growing influence at club level.

In the English Championship, winger Fatawu Issahaku continued his remarkable form for Leicester City, scoring his seventh goal of the season in their 2–1 defeat to Birmingham City.

🇬🇭Fatawu Issahaku with another top goal..



Amazing collection at Leicester City🔥

pic.twitter.com/j9mvrTP4xU — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 7, 2026

Despite the loss, the young Black Stars forward is steadily making his mark, contributing crucial goals and asserting his presence on the field.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Osman, on loan at Birmingham City, celebrated a milestone by scoring his first goal for the club, inspiring his side to victory over Leicester City in the same fixture.

In Germany, Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season as Hamburger SV secured a 2–0 away win against FC Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena.

The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a composed finish from a Philip Otele assist, before Rayan Philippe sealed the victory in the 78th minute.

The win lifted Hamburg to 13th place in the Bundesliga table, with five points from their first five matches back in Germany’s top flight.

In Belgium, young forward Jerry Afriyie continued his promising debut campaign with RAAL La Louviere, showcasing his potential despite a narrow 2–1 loss to league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in the Jupiler Pro League.

Ghanaian talent also made an impact in Denmark, where Caleb Yirenkyi scored for Nordsjaelland, helping secure a 2–1 win over Sonderjyske.

In Serbia, Douglas Owusu enjoyed a dream outing for Red Star Belgrade, scoring his first goal for the club and providing an assist in a dominant 5–0 victory over Novi Pazar in the 22nd round of the Serbian Super Liga.