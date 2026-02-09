GH Players Abroad: Issahaku, Affriyie and others who scored over the weekend

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:21 - 09 February 2026
GH Players Abroad: Issahaku, Affriyie and others who scored over the weekend

Ghanaian footballers plying their trade overseas have once again impressed, delivering standout performances that highlight their talent, consistency, and growing influence at club level.

In the English Championship, winger Fatawu Issahaku continued his remarkable form for Leicester City, scoring his seventh goal of the season in their 2–1 defeat to Birmingham City.

MUST READ: Trump blasts Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, calling it ‘Worst Ever’, slap in US face

Despite the loss, the young Black Stars forward is steadily making his mark, contributing crucial goals and asserting his presence on the field.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Osman, on loan at Birmingham City, celebrated a milestone by scoring his first goal for the club, inspiring his side to victory over Leicester City in the same fixture.

READ ALSO: Full list of Super Bowl winners from 1967-2026

In Germany, Ghana international Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored his second Bundesliga goal of the season as Hamburger SV secured a 2–0 away win against FC Heidenheim at the Voith-Arena.

The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a composed finish from a Philip Otele assist, before Rayan Philippe sealed the victory in the 78th minute.

The win lifted Hamburg to 13th place in the Bundesliga table, with five points from their first five matches back in Germany’s top flight.

In Belgium, young forward Jerry Afriyie continued his promising debut campaign with RAAL La Louviere, showcasing his potential despite a narrow 2–1 loss to league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in the Jupiler Pro League.

READ MORE: Ex-Tottenham Star Dele Alli loses nearly £150,000 in late-night London poker betting

Ghanaian talent also made an impact in Denmark, where Caleb Yirenkyi scored for Nordsjaelland, helping secure a 2–1 win over Sonderjyske.

In Serbia, Douglas Owusu enjoyed a dream outing for Red Star Belgrade, scoring his first goal for the club and providing an assist in a dominant 5–0 victory over Novi Pazar in the 22nd round of the Serbian Super Liga.

These performances underscore the growing influence of Ghanaian players abroad, with each star continuing to enhance their profiles through remarkable contributions at their respective clubs.

Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
Entertainment
09.02.2026
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
News
09.02.2026
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Sports
09.02.2026
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
News
09.02.2026
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
Entertainment
09.02.2026
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know
Lifestyle
09.02.2026
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know