Full list of Super Bowl winners from 1967-2026
The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of American football — the championship game that crowns the National Football League (NFL) champion each season.
First played in 1967 as the AFL–NFL World Championship Game, it marked the beginning of a unified professional football era in the United States after the historic merger between the American Football League and the National Football League.
Over the decades, the Super Bowl has evolved into one of the world’s most watched sporting spectacles, blending elite competition with global entertainment.
Legendary dynasties like the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s, the San Francisco 49ers of the 1980s, and the New England Patriots in the modern era have all shaped the competition’s history.
In recent years, the championship race has remained highly competitive, with new champions emerging while traditional powerhouses continue to dominate headlines.
The latest edition, Super Bowl LX in 2026, saw the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29–13 to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.
Below is the complete, chronological list of all Super Bowl winners, from the inaugural game in 1967 to the most recent championship.
Complete List of All Super Bowl Winners by Year
Super Bowl I (1967): Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl II (1968): Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl III (1969): New York Jets
Super Bowl IV (1970): Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl V (1971): Baltimore Colts
Super Bowl VI (1972): Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl VII (1973): Miami Dolphins
Super Bowl VIII (1974): Miami Dolphins
1980s
Super Bowl IX (1975): Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl X (1976): Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XI (1977): Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XII (1978): Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XIII (1979): Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIV (1980): Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XV (1981): Oakland Raiders
Super Bowl XVI (1982): San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XVII (1983): Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Los Angeles Raiders
Super Bowl XIX (1985): San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XX (1986): Chicago Bears
Super Bowl XXI (1987): New York Giants
Super Bowl XXII (1988): Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XXIII (1989): San Francisco 49ers
1990s
Super Bowl XXIV (1990): San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XXV (1991): New York Giants
Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Washington Redskins
Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXIX (1995): San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl XXX (1996): Dallas Cowboys
Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Denver Broncos
Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Denver Broncos
2000s
Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): St. Louis Rams
Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): New England Patriots
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): New England Patriots
Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): New England Patriots
Super Bowl XL (2006): Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLI (2007): Indianapolis Colts
Super Bowl XLII (2008): New York Giants
Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Pittsburgh Steelers
2010s
Super Bowl XLIV (2010): New Orleans Saints
Super Bowl XLV (2011): Green Bay Packers
Super Bowl XLVI (2012): New York Giants
Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowl XLIX (2015): New England Patriots
Super Bowl 50 (2016): Denver Broncos
Super Bowl LI (2017): New England Patriots
Super Bowl LII (2018): Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LIII (2019): New England Patriots
Super Bowl LIV (2020): Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LV (2021): Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl LVI (2022): Los Angeles Rams
2020s
Super Bowl LVII (2023): Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LIX (2025): Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LX (2026): Seattle Seahawks
