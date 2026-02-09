Full list of Super Bowl winners from 1967-2026

Complete list of all Super Bowl winners from 1967 - 2026 | Getty Images

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of American football — the championship game that crowns the National Football League (NFL) champion each season.

First played in 1967 as the AFL–NFL World Championship Game, it marked the beginning of a unified professional football era in the United States after the historic merger between the American Football League and the National Football League.

Over the decades, the Super Bowl has evolved into one of the world’s most watched sporting spectacles, blending elite competition with global entertainment.

Legendary dynasties like the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s, the San Francisco 49ers of the 1980s, and the New England Patriots in the modern era have all shaped the competition’s history.

In recent years, the championship race has remained highly competitive, with new champions emerging while traditional powerhouses continue to dominate headlines.

The latest edition, Super Bowl LX in 2026, saw the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29–13 to claim their second Lombardi Trophy.

Below is the complete, chronological list of all Super Bowl winners, from the inaugural game in 1967 to the most recent championship.

Complete List of All Super Bowl Winners by Year

Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Super Bowl I (1967): Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl II (1968): Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl III (1969): New York Jets

Super Bowl IV (1970): Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl V (1971): Baltimore Colts

Super Bowl VI (1972): Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl VII (1973): Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl VIII (1974): Miami Dolphins

1980s

Pittsburgh Steelers | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Super Bowl IX (1975): Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl X (1976): Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XI (1977): Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XII (1978): Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XIII (1979): Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XIV (1980): Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XV (1981): Oakland Raiders

Super Bowl XVI (1982): San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XVII (1983): Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XVIII (1984): Los Angeles Raiders

Super Bowl XIX (1985): San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XX (1986): Chicago Bears

Super Bowl XXI (1987): New York Giants

Super Bowl XXII (1988): Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XXIII (1989): San Francisco 49ers

1990s

San Francisco 49ers | AP

Super Bowl XXIV (1990): San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXV (1991): New York Giants

Super Bowl XXVI (1992): Washington Redskins

Super Bowl XXVII (1993): Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXVIII (1994): Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXIX (1995): San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXX (1996): Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl XXXI (1997): Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XXXII (1998): Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXIII (1999): Denver Broncos

2000s

St. Louis Rams

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000): St. Louis Rams

Super Bowl XXXV (2001): Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XXXVI (2002): New England Patriots

Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004): New England Patriots

Super Bowl XXXIX (2005): New England Patriots

Super Bowl XL (2006): Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XLI (2007): Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl XLII (2008): New York Giants

Super Bowl XLIII (2009): Pittsburgh Steelers

2010s

New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl XLIV (2010): New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl XLV (2011): Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XLVI (2012): New York Giants

Super Bowl XLVII (2013): Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Denver Broncos

Super Bowl LI (2017): New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018): Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LIII (2019): New England Patriots

Super Bowl LIV (2020): Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LV (2021): Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LVI (2022): Los Angeles Rams

2020s

Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl LVII (2023): Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII (2024): Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIX (2025): Philadelphia Eagles