Advertisement

2025/26 Champions League final match ball unveiled

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:43 - 09 February 2026
UEFA and adidas have unveiled the official match ball for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final. Featuring the iconic starball design and modern performance technology, the new ball will headline Europe’s biggest club football night at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.
Advertisement

As Europe’s premier club football competition heads toward its climax, UEFA and adidas have unveiled the official match ball for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final, giving fans and players a first look at the ball set to feature on the biggest night of the season.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Samartex defender, Agbasimah in stable condition after concussion scare in FA Cup clash

The announcement comes as this season’s campaign, the 71st since the competition began and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup, heats up ahead of the final on 30 May 2026 at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna.

The 2025/26 Champions League final match ball is not just a tool of the trade for players but also a tribute to 25 years of partnership between adidas and UEFA.

The design takes inspiration from the original star-pattern ball first introduced in the early 2000s, blending the classic look with modern performance technology and subtle stylistic updates.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Barcelona officially confirms European Super League exit

This special edition ball features the iconic starball graphic that has become synonymous with the Champions League, while adding a colour-shifting finish that moves between black and purple tones depending on light and angle.

The playoff round will commence on 17th February, 2026, where the final is already set for 30 May 2026 at the Puskás Aréna.

This match ball will be used in the final in between the finalist after fierce rounds of football knockouts.

Advertisement

The competition, and the freshly unveiled final ball adds a tangible sense of occasion as the season barrels toward its climax.

READ ALSO: Issahaku scores his seventh goal of the season as Leicester lose to Birmingham

In a tournament where history is made with every pass, strike and save, the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final ball stands ready as UEFA puts it ‘crafted for big moments on football’s grandest nights.’

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
Entertainment
09.02.2026
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
News
09.02.2026
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Sports
09.02.2026
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
News
09.02.2026
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
Entertainment
09.02.2026
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know
Lifestyle
09.02.2026
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know