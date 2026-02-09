2025/26 Champions League final match ball unveiled

UEFA and adidas have unveiled the official match ball for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final. Featuring the iconic starball design and modern performance technology, the new ball will headline Europe’s biggest club football night at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

As Europe’s premier club football competition heads toward its climax, UEFA and adidas have unveiled the official match ball for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final, giving fans and players a first look at the ball set to feature on the biggest night of the season.

The announcement comes as this season’s campaign, the 71st since the competition began and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup, heats up ahead of the final on 30 May 2026 at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna.

The 2025/26 Champions League final match ball is not just a tool of the trade for players but also a tribute to 25 years of partnership between adidas and UEFA.

The design takes inspiration from the original star-pattern ball first introduced in the early 2000s, blending the classic look with modern performance technology and subtle stylistic updates.

Crafted for the big moments 😮‍💨



Introducing the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Final ball ⚽

This special edition ball features the iconic starball graphic that has become synonymous with the Champions League, while adding a colour-shifting finish that moves between black and purple tones depending on light and angle.

The playoff round will commence on 17th February, 2026, where the final is already set for 30 May 2026 at the Puskás Aréna.

This match ball will be used in the final in between the finalist after fierce rounds of football knockouts.

The competition, and the freshly unveiled final ball adds a tangible sense of occasion as the season barrels toward its climax.

