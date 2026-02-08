Samartex defender, Agbasimah in stable condition after concussion scare in FA Cup clash

FC Samartex defender Kofi Agbasimah was rushed to hospital after suffering a concussion during their MTN FA Cup Round of 16 clash with Medeama SC. The centre-back is reported to be stable and under close medical observation following the first-half injury scare.

FC Samartex centre-back Kofi Agbasimah was substituted in the first half of his club’s MTN FA Cup Round of 16 match against Medeama SC after suffering a concussion.

The Ghana Premier League side announced that Agbasimah was rushed to hospital and is now in stable condition under close medical supervision.

The hard-fought FA Cup tie, played at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa, ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes before Medeama ultimately advanced to the quarter-finals by winning 4–2 on penalties.

Samartex’s defensive mainstay was forced off the field in the early stages of the game after sustaining what appeared to be a serious head injury.

Match officials and team medical staff acted promptly, stopping play to allow Agbasimah to be treated on the pitch before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

According to reports, the 26-year-old was conscious and responsive upon arrival at the hospital and is being monitored closely by the medical team.

The match itself was a cautious and competitive encounter, with both teams creating chances but failing to break the deadlock in normal time.

After dramatic penalty kicks decided the outcome, Medeama progressed in this season’s FA Cup while Samartex’s cup run came to an end.

In the shootout, Medeama converted four of their spot-kicks, while Samartex managed just two, sending the Yellow and Mauve side into the last eight of the competition.

Supporters rallied behind the defender, wishing him a speedy recovery.