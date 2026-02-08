Advertisement

NDC Majority caucus calls for cancellation of Ayawaso East primaries over vote-buying allegations

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:43 - 08 February 2026
Majority leader Mahama Ayariga
The NDC Majority Caucus in Parliament has called for the annulment of the Ayawaso East parliamentary primaries and the disqualification of candidates over alleged vote buying.
Advertisement

The Majority Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has called for the immediate cancellation of the party’s parliamentary primary held in the Ayawaso East Constituency, citing widely circulated allegations of vote buying.

Advertisement

In a statement issued and signed by the leader of NDC majority cacaus, Mahama Ayariga on Sunday, 8 February, 2026, the caucus said it had become aware of reports alleging inducement and vote buying during the just-ended primary in the Greater Accra Region.

The Majority Caucus strongly condemned the alleged actions, describing them as inconsistent with the party’s stated agenda to reset Ghana’s political culture.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian highlife legend Ebo Taylor passes on at 90

Following what it described as extensive deliberations, the caucus said its leadership had resolved to formally communicate its position to the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC.

Advertisement

Among its recommendations, the caucus called for the annulment of the Ayawaso East primary with immediate effect.

It further proposed that any candidate found, after investigations, to have engaged in unethical conduct related to vote buying should be disqualified from contesting in any subsequent primary organised after the annulment.

“The NDC Majority Caucus remains committed to restoring integrity to our politics,” the statement concluded.

READ ALSO: Baba Jamal shares TVs, eggs at Ayawaso East NDC primary says it's a gift

The NDC’s condemnation follows reports and observations from the Ayawaso East primaries, where some delegates were seen in possession of items including television sets, food items and other goods during the voting process. So far, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed is the only aspirant who has openly acknowledged distributing gifts to delegates at the time of voting.

Advertisement

The NDC majority caucus stated their commitment to restoring integrity to politics.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
Entertainment
09.02.2026
Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
News
09.02.2026
NPP acclaims Baba Ali Yussif as Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East by-election
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Sports
09.02.2026
Laporta resigns as president, sets sights on re-election at Barcelona in March
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
News
09.02.2026
Elon Musk announces SpaceX will build self-growing city on the Moon in less than 10 years
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
Entertainment
09.02.2026
6 Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly called out GHAMRO over unpaid royalties
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know
Lifestyle
09.02.2026
How Popping Facial Pimples Can Lead to Blindness — What You Need to Know