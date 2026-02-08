NDC Majority caucus calls for cancellation of Ayawaso East primaries over vote-buying allegations

The NDC Majority Caucus in Parliament has called for the annulment of the Ayawaso East parliamentary primaries and the disqualification of candidates over alleged vote buying.

The Majority Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has called for the immediate cancellation of the party’s parliamentary primary held in the Ayawaso East Constituency, citing widely circulated allegations of vote buying.

In a statement issued and signed by the leader of NDC majority cacaus, Mahama Ayariga on Sunday, 8 February, 2026, the caucus said it had become aware of reports alleging inducement and vote buying during the just-ended primary in the Greater Accra Region.

The Majority Caucus strongly condemned the alleged actions, describing them as inconsistent with the party’s stated agenda to reset Ghana’s political culture.

Following what it described as extensive deliberations, the caucus said its leadership had resolved to formally communicate its position to the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC.

Among its recommendations, the caucus called for the annulment of the Ayawaso East primary with immediate effect.

It further proposed that any candidate found, after investigations, to have engaged in unethical conduct related to vote buying should be disqualified from contesting in any subsequent primary organised after the annulment.

“The NDC Majority Caucus remains committed to restoring integrity to our politics,” the statement concluded.

The NDC’s condemnation follows reports and observations from the Ayawaso East primaries, where some delegates were seen in possession of items including television sets, food items and other goods during the voting process. So far, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed is the only aspirant who has openly acknowledged distributing gifts to delegates at the time of voting.

