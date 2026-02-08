‘It’s true that money can’t buy happiness’ – World’s richest man Elon Musk affirms

Elon Musk says “money can’t buy happiness” in a viral X post, sparking reactions from billionaire investor Mark Cuban and others. The world’s richest man’s comments have ignited a global conversation about wealth, purpose and true happiness beyond money.

In a brief but striking message this week, Elon Musk, billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and the richest man on Earth, reminded the world of a timeless truth: money does not guarantee happiness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Barcelona officially confirms European Super League exit

Musk, whose wealth recently surpassed record highs amid major business deals, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a short post that read:

“Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.” — Elon Musk

Whoever said “money can’t buy happiness” really knew what they were talking about 😔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

His statement, though simple, somber but unusual coming from someone with immense wealth, lit up social media and spurred debate around what true fulfilment really means. Musk’s reflection comes at a time when his personal fortune is valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars and possibly on track to one day reach the trillion-dollar mark.

Yet despite this astronomical wealth, the tech titan acknowledged that acquiring endless financial assets does not automatically bring joy. The topic quickly drew responses from peers and observers, including investor Mark Cuban, who weighed in on how money actually relates to personal wellbeing.

Mark said:

READ ALSO: 5 goalkeepers with the most penalty saves you may not know about

If you were happy when you were poor, you will be insanely happy if you get rich. If you were miserable, you will stay miserable, just with a lot less financial stress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Cuban (@mcuban), XCuban’s take, shared in the same thread, pointed out that wealth doesn’t fundamentally change who a person is inside, it magnifies their existing emotional state. Comments under Cuban’s post echoed this sentiment:

If you were happy when you were poor, you will be insanely happy if you get rich.



If you were miserable, you will stay miserable, just with a lot less financial stress https://t.co/E3WoNYudTb — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 5, 2026

True — inner peace comes before cash.

Wealth can improve comfort, but not character.

Beyond social media reactions, academic research suggests the link between money and happiness is real but limited. Studies show that greater income helps reduce stress and improve life comfort, up to a certain point, but additional wealth beyond basic needs offers diminishing returns on emotional wellbeing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some research finds that once basic financial needs are met, increases in income add progressively less to happiness. This aligns with Musk’s and Cuban’s observations: money can ease material worries, but it may not cure loneliness, stress, or purpose-related questions that many people face.

Online audiences reacted to Musk’s post with both empathy and scepticism. Some users expressed agreement that emotional fulfillment can't be bought, while others pointed out that most people without financial security struggle to find happiness at all.

One social media user commented:

You’re right, money can’t buy happiness, but it sure helps reduce the things that make life hard.

Another quipped:

Send me just $10 million and I’ll test this theory for you.

Money buys comfort, but happiness comes from within.

Such reactions reflect a broader conversation about why people chase wealth and what they hope to find at the end of that pursuit. Musk’s candid remark serves as a reminder that happiness is more complex than financial success.

It can include meaningful work, strong relationships, personal growth, and community, none of which can be purchased outright.

Advertisement

Advertisement