Baba Jamal elected as NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East constituency

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

The primary was held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, to elect the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election.

The Ayawaso East Parliamentary primaries result are as follows:

Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed - 431

Hajia Amina Adam - 399

Mohammed Ramme - 88

Dr. Yakubu Azindow - 45

Mohammed Najib - 1

Despite projections by Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah indicating that Baba Jamal’s support in the Ayawaso East NDC parliamentary primary was unlikely to exceed 38%, and Hajia Amina Adam—widow of the late Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure commands about 54 per cent support among delegates, placing her well ahead of her closest rival, the results showed a different outcome.

This has citied recent polling data and prevailing voter trends in the constituency

Baba Jamal shared items including television sets, food items and other goods during the voting process, an act he stated not to influence the outcome.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also strongly condemned alleged incidents of inducement and vote buying reported during the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

