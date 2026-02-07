Baba Jamal elected as NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East constituency
Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary for the Ayawaso East Constituency.
The primary was held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, to elect the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-election.
The Ayawaso East Parliamentary primaries result are as follows:
Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed - 431
Hajia Amina Adam - 399
Mohammed Ramme - 88
Dr. Yakubu Azindow - 45
Mohammed Najib - 1
Despite projections by Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah indicating that Baba Jamal’s support in the Ayawaso East NDC parliamentary primary was unlikely to exceed 38%, and Hajia Amina Adam—widow of the late Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure commands about 54 per cent support among delegates, placing her well ahead of her closest rival, the results showed a different outcome.
This has citied recent polling data and prevailing voter trends in the constituency
Baba Jamal shared items including television sets, food items and other goods during the voting process, an act he stated not to influence the outcome.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also strongly condemned alleged incidents of inducement and vote buying reported during the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency.
The contest between five aspirants including Mohammed Ramme, the NDC Constituency Chairman; Amina Adam, widow of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Yakubu Azindow; and Najib Mohammed was supervised by the electoral commission with security provided by the Ghana Police Service .
