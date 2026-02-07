Social media users react as Dumelo hosts free makeup and photoshoot for UG freshers

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo hosted free makeup and photoshoot sessions for first-year University of Ghana students during their matriculation ceremony, days after donating free fuel to drivers in his constituency. The gesture has sparked both praise and criticism on social media.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. John Setor Dumelo, has again taken a gesture of goodwill to heart by sponsoring free makeup and professional photoshoot sessions for first-year students attending the University of Ghana’s matriculation ceremony.

Dumelo, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, shared the news on social media ahead of the event, saying he wanted to help new students capture one of the most memorable moments of their lives without the financial strain often associated with such occasions.

“Free Photoshoot, free make up, free hair cut for all first year’s matriculating tomorrow on Legon campus!!! Item 13 assured!!” Dumelo wrote in his X post, adding the popular tag #idey4u.

Free Photoshoot, free make up, free hair cut for all first year’s matriculating tomorrow on Legon campus!!! Item 13 assured!! #idey4u pic.twitter.com/0K9EQV0v6Z — Farmer John,MP (@johndumelo) February 6, 2026

The initiative was well received on campus, with many freshers thanking the MP and engaging enthusiastically with the activities on offer. In previous years, Dumelo has also provided free snacks, water and small chops during similar events, delighting students whose budgets are often stretched thin during the early days of university life.

Dumelo’s outreach to students follows earlier acts of support in his constituency, including giving free fuel to drivers, an initiative that circulated widely on social media and further reinforced his image as an accessible and community-centric leader.

A lighthearted moment as Hon. John Setor Dumelo shares laughs with Level 100 University of Ghana students while applying makeup at a free matriculation photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/lxqUst7M9b — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) February 7, 2026

The posts about the matriculation support sparked a wave of social media reactions, mixing admiration with debate. Some supporters took to X to express appreciation:

“I just want you to know that we love whatever you’re doing to help the youth both physically and mentally. God bless you honorable 👍🏻💯”

“Eiiii John… You do all ,,,, I dey for you.”

“I love the energy he is putting to make members of his constituents very happy.”

But not all reactions were positive. Some critics questioned the focus of his activities, arguing that other projects also deserve attention.

“Why say always his focus is on the Legon students? Make he no dey play with una mind there are other projects he needs to do.”

Others dismissed the moves as political posturing:

“This NDC people errr, all be politics.”

This latest gesture fits into a broader pattern of hands-on engagement by Dumelo, who has maintained a visible presence in both educational and constituency affairs since winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in the 2024 general elections under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) banner.