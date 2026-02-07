Zambia waives taxes on personal import of Ghana’s Fugu after cultural buzz

The Zambia Revenue Authority has declared that Ghanaian fugu (batakari) imported for personal use is tax and duty-free, allowing travellers to bring the traditional Ghanaian garment into Zambia without extra charges. The ruling encourages cultural exchange and personal imports while clarifying that commercial imports remain taxable.

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has clarified that traditional Ghanaian fugu (smock) can be imported from Ghana for personal use without attracting duty or taxes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement comes amid widespread attention on the garment following Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama’s recent state visit to Zambia, where he wore the iconic attire and sparked vibrant discussions on social media about its cultural value and identity.

READ ALSO: Social media users react as Dumelo hosts free makeup and photoshoot for UG freshers

In a Facebook post, the ZRA explained that a single fugu brought in for personal wear by visitors or travellers will not be subject to import duties and taxes. However, this exemption does not apply to commercial quantities, meaning multiple smocks intended for resale will still attract standard duty charges.

“A fugu imported from Ghana for personal use doesn’t attract duties and taxes, but 20 of those imported for reselling will have duty charged,” the authority stated, adding that locally made fugu in Zambia are subject to domestic taxes such as turnover tax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fugu, also known as batakari, is a traditional woven Ghanaian garment rich in cultural symbolism, often associated with the northern regions of the country and worn for ceremonial and prestigious occasions.

Its sudden spotlight stems from scenes of President Mahama dressed in the outfit during official events in Lusaka, which sparked both playful commentary and cultural pride on social media across Ghana and Zambia.

The ensuing online discussion, ranging from humorous descriptions to cultural appreciation, led to increased curiosity around the garment and questions about whether importing it would incur customs duties in Zambia.

The ZRA’s clarification now assures travellers that personal imports are duty and tax free, smoothing the way for cultural exchange and personal enjoyment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema himself has chimed in on the conversation, expressing admiration for the fugu and saying he plans to order more for his own wardrobe, a light-hearted turn that highlights growing enthusiasm for the attire beyond its country of origin.

Though the decision applies specifically to personal use imports, business owners and textile artisans have taken note of the development. This is seen as an opportunity to increase visibility for Ghanaian craft and to deepen cultural connections between West and Southern Africa.

READ ALSO: Barcelona officially confirms European Super League exit

Travellers to Zambia wishing to bring back a single fugu as a souvenir or personal wear can now do so without having to pay customs duty or import taxes, provided it is clearly for non-commercial use.

Importers planning to bring multiple garments for sale or business purposes should expect to meet standard duty requirements.

Advertisement