NDC condemns alleged vote buying at Ayawaso East primaries, launches investigations

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:56 - 07 February 2026
NDC launches investigations after condemning alleged bribery and inducement during the Ayawaso East primaries held on 7 February 2026.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly condemned alleged incidents of inducement and vote buying reported during the party’s parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

In a statement issued on Saturday, 7 February, 2026, the party’s national executives said their attention had been drawn to what they described as widespread acts of bribery allegedly carried out by some aspirants during the primary election held earlier in the day.

According to the statement, the NDC views such actions as a serious violation of the party’s core values and principles, as well as a direct contradiction of the reset agenda it is currently promoting.

READ ALSO: Baba Jamal shares TVs, eggs at Ayawaso East NDC primary says it's a gift

The party vehemently condemns these actions in no uncertain terms as they represent an affront to the values and principles of the party,” the statement said.

The NDC announced that it has immediately initiated a full-scale investigation into the allegations and assured members and the public that swift action would be taken against any individual found culpable.

The party further warned that tougher measures would be applied in future elections should similar incidents occur, including the possible cancellation of elections where inducement and vote buying are established.

READ ALSO: 8 World Eye Colour Palette You Probably Didn't Know About

The statement was signed by the party’s General Secretary, Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The Ayawaso East primaries were held to select a parliamentary candidate ahead of an anticipated by-election, following the successful vetting of multiple aspirants.

The NDC’s condemnation follows reports and observations from the Ayawaso East primaries, where some delegates were seen in possession of items including television sets, food items and other goods during the voting process.

