Inside Messi’s famous shirt-holding moment – what you may not know about the celebration

Relive the story behind Lionel Messi’s iconic shirt-holding celebration against Real Madrid in El Clásico. From hostile chants at the Bernabéu to a dramatic last-minute winner, discover how the Barcelona legend’s silent statement became one of football’s most unforgettable moments.

On April 23, 2017, Lionel Messi produced one of the most unforgettable images in modern football: after scoring a dramatic last-minute winner for Barcelona against arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, he ripped off his shirt and held it aloft, name and number facing the stunned home crowd.

The gesture instantly became the face of the classico but until recently, few truly knew the personal story behind what Messi meant by that action. The ContextThe 2016–17 El Clásico encounter was a roller-coaster.

Real Madrid took the lead and looked comfortable before Messi struck twice, including a late winner in stoppage time to secure a 3–2 victory for Barcelona and send shockwaves through Spanish football.

It was also Messi’s 500th goal for the club, making the moment already historic on its own.But as Jordi Alba later revealed in an interview, the celebration was rooted in more than simple jubilation.

According to the former Barcelona full-back, Messi had been subjected to intense abuse from the Real Madrid crowd throughout the match including chants, insults and even offensive slurs questioning his physical stature and abilities.

“There are few who know the story of Messi, why he lifted the shirt after he scored the goal,” Alba explained. “We were playing against Real Madrid. During the match, there were chants and insults against Messi. They even described him as disabled and dwarf. Messi did not like it.”

Alba said the abuse continued even in the dressing room. Messi was reportedly furious, telling teammate Luis Suárez that such behaviour had no place in football. When Messi struck the winner, he turned immediately toward the Real Madrid supporters.

Instead of celebrating with teammates, Messi ripped off his Barcelona shirt and held it up, his name and the fabled #10 facing the Bernabéu crowd in silence. According to Alba, the act was Messi’s way of confronting the abuse and letting his performance speak louder than any taunt:

“When Messi scored the winning goal, he went towards them and lifted the shirt… he silenced everyone and [was saying] — ‘Remember the name.’”

How the Gesture Was Taken Across The Football World

Messi’s shirt celebration wasn’t the first time a player had held up a jersey after scoring, but the context and stage made his version iconic. Rarely has a goal celebration been so charged with emotion, personal history and sporting significance all at once.

In years since, Messi’s shirt-hold has been replayed, referenced and celebrated across social media, exhibitions and even recreated in other sporting contexts.

Beyond the immediate impact on that night, Messi’s gesture is widely recognised as one of the most memorable celebrations in the sport’s modern era.