Police approve uniforms for private security guards, warn against imitation

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:46 - 06 February 2026
The Ghana Police Service has approved four uniform designs for private security guards nationwide and warned against wearing outfits resembling state security uniforms. Firms and the public are urged to comply and report violations to prevent impersonation and fraud.
The Ghana Police Service has issued a public notice reminding private security companies and the general public of the only authorized uniform designs private security guards are permitted to wear which is a move aimed at reducing impersonation and safeguarding national security.

The notice, dated 5th February 2026, stated that under Regulation 12 of the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (L.I.1571), only four specific uniform combinations are approved for all private security personnel nationwide. These include:

White long or short sleeves with ash khaki trousers and white stripes; Cream shirt with brown khaki trousers and cream stripes; Mauve shirt with maroon trousers and mauve stripes; Yellow shirt with ash/grey reflectors and brown khaki trousers, intended for mines and oil field security.

Any other colour, design or turnout that resembles official state security uniforms, including those of the Ghana Police Service, military, and other agencies, is strictly unauthorised, the release stated.

The Police have reaffirmed that private security operators must comply fully with these specifications, and individuals or companies found using unapproved uniforms could face sanctions as prescribed by law.

Members of the public are encouraged to note these approved uniforms and report violations to the appropriate authorities. The announcement comes amid continued efforts by Ghanaian authorities to tackle abuses of uniforms and insignia, a problem that has previously seen arrests and formal warnings.

In June 2024, the Ministry of the Interior, acting through the Police Service, arrested two individuals for wearing unprescribed security uniforms closely resembling military attire, underscoring how unauthorised dress can blur lines between private and official actors.

The ministry said it had launched nationwide monitoring to enforce compliance. Police say such measures are crucial in preventing impersonation where unscrupulous actors don uniforms to deceive, intimidate, or commit crimes.

Reports over the years have also shown suspects arrested for wearing police uniforms in public without authorisation. The Police urged private security firms to review and update their uniform stocks immediately to align with the approved list and avoid enforcement actions.

Members of the public can assist by reporting suspicious or unauthorised uniforms to the Ghana Police Service or the Ministry of the Interior.

Authorities say failure to comply with uniform regulations carries potential consequences, including fines, prosecution, suspension of licences or other legal sanctions, reinforcing that safety and clarity in the security sector remain paramount.

