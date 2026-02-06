Advertisement

Zambian President says he’ll order more fugu after Foreign Minister Ablakwa’s speech

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:22 - 06 February 2026
Zambian President expresses admiration for Ghanaian fugu smock worn by foreign Minister sparking a social media trend and a cultural conversation on African identity
The President of Zambia,Hakainde Hichilema has said he will be ordering several pieces of fugu also known as batakari or smock after admiring the colourful traditional smock worn by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Fugu, a traditional smock from the nothern part of Ghana has been trending recently during President Mahama three-day official visit to Zambia aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, deepening diplomatic cooperation, and expanding economic partnerships between the two countries.

While high-level meetings and engagements dominate the official itinerary, it is the President’s choice of attire that has captured widespread attention both locally and on social media.

During the visit, President Mahama was seen clad in a fugu, a traditional Ghanaian smock deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of northern Ghana. The garment, widely regarded as a symbol of identity, pride, and African cultural expression, sparked mixed reactions online, ranging from admiration and celebration to debate and criticism.

While many praised President Mahama for showcasing Ghanaian culture on the international stage, some social media users in Zambia, made comments describing the traditional attire as a “blouse.”

This triggerd most Ghanians including popular Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber Wodemaya voicing strong displeasure over comments made by some Zambians regarding the attire worn by President John Dramani Mahama during his official visit.

Giving a speech at the Ghana–Zambia Business Dialogue in Lusaka, Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shed light on the significance of the Fugu. Wearing a smock himself, he among others, emphasised that the Fugu was the attire worn by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah when he declared Ghana’s independence.

According to Ablakwa, the resurgence of African traditional apparel represents what Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, described as the “African personality”—a conscious reclaiming of African identity, dignity, and culture.

He noted that discussions around restitution and reparations must extend beyond material compensation for the transatlantic slave trade to include a deliberate mental and cultural return to African heritage.

He praised African leaders who continue to embody this vision, citing both Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Zambia’s founding President, Kenneth Kaunda, as champions of Pan-Africanism.

Ablakwa reminded younger audiences on social media that the very attire now trending was worn by Dr Nkrumah during Ghana’s independence declaration on 6 March 1957, when he famously stated that Ghana’s independence was meaningless unless it was linked to the total liberation of the African continent.

That declaration, Ablakwa explained, positioned Ghana as a hub for Africa’s liberation struggles. He recalled that Kenneth Kaunda spent time in Accra during Zambia’s fight for independence and that, in 1964, Ghana became the first African country to formally recognise Zambia’s independence and establish diplomatic relations.

As Ghana and Zambia continue to strengthen ties, Ablakwa urged business leaders, fintech innovators, and the wider African community to support this cultural and economic renaissance—one that celebrates African identity while advancing development and cooperation.

The traditional smock, fugu, has since become a trending topic, with Ghanaians proudly showcasing their fugu on social media, celebrating the garment and sharing it with audiences around the world.

Pictures of post from Ghanaians showcasing their fugu apparel below:

